Air quality improves slightly in Ludhiana but still in ‘poor’ category

Even as Ludhiana’s air quality index (AQI) recovered from ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, the residents continued to breathe toxic air.

At 241, the air quality of the city was still under ‘poor’ category in the evening.

City’s worst AQI was recorded at 313 on Friday, which falls under the ‘very poor’ category.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, the average pollution level in the city was at 257 in the morning (8am) and then reduced to 241 by the evening (4pm).

However, smog continued to choke the residents. Jaspreet Kaur of Harnam Nagar said that stubble burning has been troubling the residents, especially children.

“A large number of people are now suffering from respiratory problems and sore throats. The state government should devise a solution for the problem as tall claims are made every year, but nothing concrete is being done on the ground level. Vehicular and industrial pollution should also be checked,” she added.

Nodal officer of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Samita Sodhi said that separate committees have been formed by the deputy commissioner for keeping a check on the reason behind rising pollution levels.

“PPCB has been given the responsibility to keep tabs on stubble burning. Our teams have been visiting different areas of the district on a daily basis to reduce stubble burning cases. In comparison to last year, a smaller number of cases have been witnessed in the district this season till now,” she added.

Construction dust adds to pollution

With a large number of construction projects going on in different parts of the city, dust particles from such sites have been adding to the pollution with the authorities reportedly turning a blind eye towards the issue. As the contractors fail to sprinkle water, dust has been troubling the residents on Ferozepur Road, Tajpur Road junction on the national highway, and Pakhowal Road among other areas.

PPCB officials said that departments concerned, including the municipal corporation (MC) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), have been asked to ensure that contractors sprinkle water or take steps to stop dust from getting suspended in the air.

Anti-amog guns not deployed by civic body

Bought by the Ludhiana MC with an aim to bring down pollution levels, the anti-smog guns have not been of much use during the stubble burning season in the city.

Five big and two small guns were purchased by the civic body at a cost of ₹1.15 crore and also deployed in the city for a few days last month.

One of the officials, on the condition of anonymity, said, “It seems like the guns are not preferable to bring down air pollution at large, but can be used at construction sites to settle down dust particles.”