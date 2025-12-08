Akal Takht orders religious punishment for Valtoha, ex-jathedar, GNDU V-C

Akal Takht pronounced religious punishments (tankhah) for former jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) vice-chancellor Karamjit Singh, linguist Jaswant Singh and preacher Harinder Singh after they appeared before the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs in Amritsar on Monday and tendered written apologies for actions deemed objectionable by the Sikh clergy. The Akal Takht on Monday ordered religious punishment for former jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, former SAD MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha, GNDU vice-chancellor Karamjit Singh, linguist Jaswant Singh and preacher Harinder Singh after they tendered written apologies.

The punishments were issued during a meeting of the Sikh clergy, led by Akal Takht officiating jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

After Valtoha apologised for making derogatory remarks in October 2024 against jathedars and accepted responsibility for recording an audio without permission, the 10-year ban imposed by the Shiromani Akali Dal on him last year was lifted. As part of his religious punishment, however, he was ordered to perform three days of service (sewa) at the Harmandar Sahib langar hall, wash utensils and clean footwear for an hour daily; perform similar service for two days at Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, and one day each at Takht Damdama Sahib and Takht Kesgarh Sahib. He was told to recite prescribed prayers for 11 days and offer ₹1,100 for ‘karah prasad’ and deposit ₹1,100 in the ‘golak’ before a forgiveness ‘ardas’ is performed.

After GNDU vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh apologised for controversial remarks during a conference in south India in August 2024, the Sikh clergy directed him to perform two days of ‘langar sewa’ at Harmandar Sahib, wash utensils and clean footwear for an hour daily; perform five days of prescribed prayers; read Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha’s book ‘Ham Hindu Nahin’ and distribute 500 copies besides perform an ‘ardas’ after offering ₹1,100 in the form of ‘karah prasad’. Karamjeet Singh said, “The Sikh community is distinct and shall always remain distinct,” before vowing that no inappropriate actions will take place within the university.

Former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh also publicly sought forgiveness for pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in September 2015, a decision that triggered widespread anger in the Sikh community. He was ordered to perform two days of ‘langar sewa’ at Harmandar Sahib; recite prescribed prayers for two days and offer ₹1,100 as ‘karah prasad’ before the forgiveness ‘ardas’.

Preacher Harinder Singh was directed to strictly adhere to Panth-approved ‘maryada’ and deliver sermons that strengthen the faith. The earlier restriction on his preaching was lifted, subject to compliance. His religious punishment includes two days of sewa at Harmandar Sahib; two days of prescribed prayers and ₹1,100 for ‘karah prasad’ and another ₹1,100 to be deposited in the ‘golak’ before seeking forgiveness.

Punjab language department director Jaswant Singh admitted that the dance and singing during the 350th martyrdom anniversary event of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Srinagar was inappropriate and apologised. The Sikh clergy ordered him to perform two days of langar and footwear-cleaning sewa at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib; perform four days of prescribed prayers and distribute 100 copies of principal Satbir Singh’s book.