Akal Takht’s notice to Jagir Kaur invites criticism

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh’s recent move of sending notice to former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur and seeking an explanation in seven days on a complaint received from some individuals has raised eyebrows and invited criticism from many in the Sikh segment. It is regarding a case related to her daughter’s death in 2000 besides hair trimming. Besides, Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) rebel group has termed it a politically motivated step. Akal Takht jathedar has sought an explanation from Jaqir Kaur in seven days. The complaint is regarding a case related to her daughter’s death in 2000 besides hair trimming.

Now, a copy of notice has also surfaced over social media. Besides, she has been asked to appear at Takht in person.

It is also being seen in light of the upcoming SGPC elections which may be contested by Jagir Kaur from SAD’s rebel camp amid the latter’s tiff with Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal. Sukhbir was recently declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Sikh clergy for mistakes of the party and its government. The mistakes were cited by rebel leaders.

SGPC member and its former general secretary Kiranjot Kaur said, “The Khalsa Panth used to gather at the Akal Takht for planning against the foreign invaders. Even at that time the Sikh chieftains used to fight against each other, but they never went to the Akal Takht to end their war. Before attending the Sarbat Khalsa, they used to bury all the mutual differences. The Akal Takht was not made an arbiter to settle the fight.”

“A Sikh is answerable to his Guru and not to any person, even if he is the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, for personal deeds or wrongdoings. So far in the history, no woman has been called to the Akal Takht to explain the desecration of hair or any man for trimming a beard or cutting hair. There is a need to oppose this new practice as it is not within the purview of the jathedars. Only Panthic issues can be discussed on the Akal Takht, not personal,” she said in a social media post.

She further added, “The persons who are playing dirty politics against Jagir Kaur should also show the faces of their daughters, sisters and mothers so that they can understand how much pain they have suffered.”

“The Akal Takht jathedar should have thrown the complaint against a particular person in the dustbin and taught the complainant a lesson in manners and principles. He should not have given the impression of being a pawn of dirty politics among the Sikhs,” she added.

Former IAS officer and Sikh scholar Gurtej Singh said, “This order favours one faction of the Akali Dal. It is an insult of a woman. When she (Jagir Kaur) was with the ruling camp, none had any objection.”

Social media too has been abuzz related to the issue.

The SAD’s rebel group has said it is a politically motivated move. Gurpartap Singh Wadala, convener of SAD’s ‘sudhar lehar’ (reformation programme), said the Akal Takht, being the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, should not be politicised. “Several questions arise on the notice issued to Jagir Kaur six years after her acquittal. She contested Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from the SAD ticket and also became SGPC president after her acquittal. Why no such notice was issued during these years?” he questioned.

He added there were apprehensions that the notice was issued in wake of upcoming SGPC elections to thwart her participation. Jagir Kaur has already termed the Takht notice as a conspiracy of her opponents to “kill her politically and socially”.

She was acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana high court in her daughter’s case in 2018.