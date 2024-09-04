Akali factions’ ‘blame game’ over Sukhbir’s apology irks Takht

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Tuesday took strong exception to the statements being made by Akali factions against each other over the matter of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s apology which is under the consideration of the highest Sikh temporal seat. Giani Raghbir Singh (HT File)

On August 30, Takht jathedar held Sukhbir ‘tankhaiya’ for the ‘mistakes’ committed during Shiromani Akali Dal’s government between 2007 and 2017. A day later, the Akali Dal chief had appeared before the highest temporal seat of Sikhs and again tendered a written apology. Sukhbir, who was accompanied by senior party leaders, also urged the Takht jathedar to call a meeting of the Sikh clergy soon for his atonement.

In a communiqué, the jathedar said, “Different Akali leaders are making remarks against each other. This is against the dignity, respect and supremacy of the Akal Takht Sahib because when the matter is under consideration at Takht it is not fair for anyone to make a comment on it”.

Giani Raghbir Singh directed the leaders associated with Sikh politics to stop the blame game. “If they don’t refrain from indulging in this practice and continue to violate the maryada of Akal Takht Sahib, action will be taken against them as per the panthic norms”, he added.

SAD welcomed the directions and said party spokespersons have been told to avoid making any statements over the issue. “The party working president Balwinder S Bhundar has appealed to all party leaders to follow the directions in letter & spirit. The SAD also advised all its spokespersons to avoid any debate on this issue in the media”, said Daljit Singh Cheema, party spokesperson, on microblogging site X.