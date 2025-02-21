Alert locals foil duo’s bid to kidnap toddler in Ludhiana

Chaos erupted in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar after two brothers allegedly tried to kidnap a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from her grandmother’s arms while she was walking in the street. The suspects were caught on the spot by alert locals. Sensing danger, the grandmother raised the alarm, prompting nearby residents to rush to her aid. The suspects were immediately caught and handed over to the police. (iStock)

Following a complaint by Shalu Bhatia, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, the Division Number 7 Police registered a case against Sahil Kumar of Geeta Nagar and his brother Jatin Kumar.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Singh, the investigating officer, the complainant was carrying her granddaughter, Samreen, when two young men on a motorcycle approached around 1pm. They attempted to forcibly snatch the child from her arms.

Sensing danger, the grandmother raised the alarm, prompting nearby residents to rush to her aid. The suspects were immediately caught and handed over to the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both accused are originally from Ambala and currently work at a factory in Ludhiana. The police have registered an FIR under Sections 140(3) and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are interrogating the suspects to determine their motive.