Allow radical leader’s aide to contact kin: Plea in HC

Surinderpal Singh Aujla, the brother of social media handler of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, on Friday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court demanding that NRI Gurinder Pal alias Gur Aujla be allowed to contact his family members.

Last week, the police had informed the court that the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against Gur Aujla considered to be the social media handler of Amritpal Singh.

The plea, which is likely to be taken up on Tuesday, also demands that Gur Lal, who is lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam, be allowed to meet a lawyer of his choice.

The high court on Tuesday will also take up a plea in which Punjab government is to apprise court of efforts made to nab the radical leader.