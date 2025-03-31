Alumni gather to celebrate 150 years of Mayo College in Chandigarh

The Mayo College Alumni Association of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh marked 150 years of Mayo College, Ajmer, with a celebration at the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) academy on Sunday. Mayo College principal Saurav Sinha (third from left) and others lighting the lamp to inaugurate the celebrations on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Admiral Sunil Lanba, former chief of naval staff,shared memories of his time at Mayo College, where he studied for six years. Reflecting on his career, he said, “My father was in theIndian Navy, and I always aspired to become a doctor. However, my father encouraged me to take theNDA exam, and in 1974, I joined the National Defence Academy. Serving in the armed forces has been the most fulfilling part of my life. Defence is not just a job; it’s a service. This sense of duty and commitment was instilled in me.”

Further recalling memories from his college life, he shared, “We had a tradition on full moon. We played a game in which we had to find a queen, who lives in a castle.”

Justice Kamal Singh Grewal, reminiscing about his journey, said, “Mayo College, a boarding school, taught me the values of integrity and honesty. I initially wanted to become a scientist, but the focus and dedication required for the same led me to choose law instead. My journey from the district court to the high court and to finally representing India at the United Nations has been incredible.”

Saurav Sinha, principal of Mayo College, said, “The college is a princely school committed to nurturing students into responsible citizens. We are proud of our incredible alumni who continue to bring honour to the institution.”

He added, “The fee charged is for the facilities we provide to our students. We are also planning to induct some brilliant students from across India who come from an economically backward background. This initiative could take up to two years.”