Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alumni gather to celebrate 150 years of Mayo College in Chandigarh

ByAarya Kumari, Chandigarh
Mar 31, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Saurav Sinha, principal of Mayo College, said the college was a princely school committed to nurturing students into responsible citizens

The Mayo College Alumni Association of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh marked 150 years of Mayo College, Ajmer, with a celebration at the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) academy on Sunday.

Mayo College principal Saurav Sinha (third from left) and others lighting the lamp to inaugurate the celebrations on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Mayo College principal Saurav Sinha (third from left) and others lighting the lamp to inaugurate the celebrations on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Admiral Sunil Lanba, former chief of naval staff,shared memories of his time at Mayo College, where he studied for six years. Reflecting on his career, he said, “My father was in theIndian Navy, and I always aspired to become a doctor. However, my father encouraged me to take theNDA exam, and in 1974, I joined the National Defence Academy. Serving in the armed forces has been the most fulfilling part of my life. Defence is not just a job; it’s a service. This sense of duty and commitment was instilled in me.”

Further recalling memories from his college life, he shared, “We had a tradition on full moon. We played a game in which we had to find a queen, who lives in a castle.”

Justice Kamal Singh Grewal, reminiscing about his journey, said, “Mayo College, a boarding school, taught me the values of integrity and honesty. I initially wanted to become a scientist, but the focus and dedication required for the same led me to choose law instead. My journey from the district court to the high court and to finally representing India at the United Nations has been incredible.”

Saurav Sinha, principal of Mayo College, said, “The college is a princely school committed to nurturing students into responsible citizens. We are proud of our incredible alumni who continue to bring honour to the institution.”

He added, “The fee charged is for the facilities we provide to our students. We are also planning to induct some brilliant students from across India who come from an economically backward background. This initiative could take up to two years.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Alumni gather to celebrate 150 years of Mayo College in Chandigarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On