Ambala BSP leader’s murder: Shooter killed in encounter with Haryana Police, STF

Days after a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Ambala was shot dead by armed assailants in Naraingarh, Haryana Police and special task force (STF), in a combined operation, shot dead one of the alleged shooters in an encounter in neighbouring Mullana town on Wednesday. A team led by Singh, along with cops from Ambala, acting on a tip-off, raided Mullana to nab Sagar, who tried to flee after firing at them. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Sagar, a native of Shahzadpur town of Ambala district, inspector Deepender Singh of the STF said.

A team led by Singh, along with cops from Ambala, acting on a tip-off, raided Mullana to nab Sagar, who tried to flee after firing at them.

However, police followed him and was shot dead in retaliatory firing.

Inspector Singh said that a couple of shots were also fired on the team that was wearing bulletproof jackets and were safe.

On being asked about the total number of shooters involved in the act, he said that there are “three-four” more.

An autopsy of the slain gangster will be conducted on Thursday after which the body will be handed over to the family.

So far, the Ambala police have arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the murder of the BSP leader Harbilas Rajjumajra.

Gangster Venkat Garg has already taken responsibility for the murder but is still on the run.

There are reports that Garg left for abroad using forged documents, a claim yet to be verified by the police.

Ambala superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria remained unavailable for a comment on the same.