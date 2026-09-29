Ambala building collapse: Six dead, 18 rescued after 20-hour operation

The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey under-construction building in Dhulkot area of Ambala City rose to six on Monday after the rescue team recovered two more bodies from the debris, while 18 trapped workers were rescued during an around 20-hour-long operation that ended on Monday. Four labourers were declared dead after being taken to Ambala Civil Hospital on Sunday, while two more bodies were recovered during the subsequent rescue operation, taking the toll to six. (ANI Video Grab)

The building collapsed around 3 pm on Sunday while a lintel was being laid on the third floor. Around 35 labourers were reportedly working at the site when the rear portion of the structure suddenly gave way, trapping several workers underneath the debris. The front portion of the building remained standing.

Rescue teams comprising personnel from the police, fire services, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with local residents, worked through the night using heavy machinery to clear the debris and locate the trapped workers.

Four labourers were declared dead after being taken to Ambala Civil Hospital on Sunday, while two more bodies were recovered during the subsequent rescue operation, taking the toll to six.

The deceased have been identified as Kalia Ram, 48, of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh; Roop Singh, 55, a resident of Dangdera village in Lalru, Punjab; Rajinder Kumar,50, a resident of Sonta village in Ambala district; Shastri Ram,5, from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh; Malkit Singh,55,of Lalru; Ramji Dass, 65, of Sadhopur village.

Around 18 trapped labourers were rescued .12 labourers were hospitalised, out of which nine have been discharged and only three are admitted in the hospital.

Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat told HT that an FIR has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 290 (negligent conduct regarding the demolition) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) against Jaggi Builders, Shripal Rana supervisor, an unknown owner and others.

“The rescue operation has been completed. Six people have died and 18 were injured. The situation is now under control,” the SP said.

Regarding the protest by family members of the victims, the SP said some aggrieved relatives reached the hospital but the situation was brought under control and they were sent back.

Ambala inspector general of police Pankaj Nain formed a special investigation team (SIT) under Ambala assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Shivam to investigate the case thoroughly. Cabinet minister Anil Vij said that the chief minister has announced to provide ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the six deceased from chief minister relief fund.

Deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta visited the injured at the Civil Hospital and took stock of their treatment. Officials said the district administration would constitute a committee to inquire into the incident and ascertain the cause of the collapse.

The building was reportedly unauthorised. Officials said municipal corporation and tehsil records would be examined to determine whether the construction had the required approvals and when the work had commenced.

Strict action will be taken: Vij

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij termed the incident ironical saying that unauthorised colonies is a major issue and has already taken up the issue on several occasions. “The land mafia has a very strong lobby but we will not spare them and strict action will be taken against the people behind this incident,” he added.

Reacting to media reports that three Ambala City municipal corporation (MC) officials visited the construction site but failed to stop the work. “If three MC officers or officials also visited the site where the building was under construction, but did not stop its construction, they are also guilty and action would be taken against them too,” he assured.

He also assured all support to the families of the deceased.

Congress Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry, Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh and other party leaders also visited the hospital and met the injured workers and families of those killed.

The administration has not yet issued a final technical finding on the cause of the collapse. Further action will be taken after the inquiry and verification of the construction records.