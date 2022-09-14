Ambala cryptocurrency scam: Prime accused among 3 more arrested
Three more people, including the prime accused, have been arrested for duping multiple people to the tune of crores by luring them with high returns on cryptocurrency investments, Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Tuesday.
Police said that one Kapil Jaiswal, a resident of Ambala, was the first to be arrested in connection to the scam on September 6, followed by another local, Vikas Kalra, who was nabbed two days later from Amritsar, which subsequently led to the arrest of one Tarun Taneja from Peelani in Rajasthan on Saturday.
Another suspect, Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Shahbad, was also arrested on Monday in connection with the case, a police spokesperson said.
According to police, Taneja, a resident of Kurukshetra, was the mastermind behind the scam. He ran a fake website, “Crypto World Trading Company”, in connivance with several others. Taneja has been sent to one week in police remand.
Police said that with the latest arrests, assets worth ₹60 lakh have been recovered. “The seized assets include four vehicles – a Toyota Innova, Chevrolet Venue, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Datsun Redi Go. These cars were purchased using money within the last six months using money obtained by cheating people. Other than this, 13 bank accounts, cash and gold have also been seized from the suspects,” said Randhawa.
The alleged fraud worth crores of rupees came to the fore last month when one Mandeep, a resident of Bhanokheri village, submitted a complaint to the SP accusing the company of making off with investments made through their website. He had told police that multiple people had made investments running into crores through the site, which went offline suddenly without warning. An investigation was conducted by the economic offences wing (EOW), following which an FIR was registered against them an SIT was constituted.
Sharing details, Randhawa told mediaperons that it was a multi-level trading company, where investors were convinced at parties and events to get more people on board in exchange for higher returns.
Randhawa said that nearly 60 people have approached them claiming they had been duped by the company, but the amount they still remains unverified due to disparity in the principal investment and what was earned as interest.
“The data will be verified from the website for which the IP address is being traced through an Indian host. I appeal to all the victims to submit their claims with evidence, if they have been cheated too,” the SP further said.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
