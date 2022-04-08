Ambala ex-councillor, son held for attacking police team during raid
Police on Wednesday arrested former Ambala Sadar municipal council independent councillor Rajesh Kumar, 44, and his son Prince, 26, for allegedly attacking a police team conducting a raid at their residence in Cantonment’s Deha Colony.
Police said following the duo’s arrest, the team also seized commercial quantities of drugs from a godown owned by the ex-councillor.
Detailing the case, inspector Naresh Kumar, station head officer (SHO) of Cantt police station, said a team led by his counterpart from the Housing Board police post, sub-inspector (SI) Balkar Singh raided the councillor’s house to arrest his wife Guddi in connection with an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case lodged on March 1..
“Soon after being identified, Guddi called her family and neighbours. A scuffle erupted and they started pelting stones to free her from police custody. The police team managed to apprehend two men from the spot, while all others fled. They created an obstruction in police duty and four police personnel including Balkar Singh, an assistant sub-inspector and two women police personnel sustained minor injuries,” the SHO said at a press conference on Thursday.
An FIR was registered against Rajesh Kumar, Guddi, Prince, Monika and Sohan for attempt to murder, rioting and creating obstruction under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of SI Balkar Singh.
The SHO added that the ex-councillor’s family has a criminal background and the couple had been accused in several drug-related cases and thus, after the arrest, the police recovered a heavy quantity of drugs from their possession.
“On their disclosure, 260 gm of heroin and 1,500 intoxicating tablets were seized from a godown in the same colony by another police team. Relevant sections of the NDPS Act have been added to the FIR and proceedings will be initiated to freeze their properties. After being produced before a court on Thursday, Rajesh was sent to five days of remand and Prince for a day. The rest of the accused involved in the case will be arrested soon,” the inspector added.
Mother of two commits suicide by hanging herself at Mauli Jagran house
A 32-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Sundernagar, Mauli Jagran, on Thursday. Police said the woman, a homemaker, lived with her husband, who has a private job, and two sons, aged 10 and seven. On Thursday, the family had a function on the ground floor of their house. On finding the woman missing, her husband went upstairs and found a room locked from the inside.
J&K: Two hurt in ‘accidental discharge of weapons’ by Army personnel in Handwara
At least two people were injured in an “accidental discharge of weapons” by Army personnel during an altercation with worshippers outside a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara area on Thursday, officials said here. The injured were identified as Abdul Ahad Mir and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi, the officials said, adding that they were rushed to the SKIMS hospital at Soura here. People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti expressed dismay and shock over the incident.
QS World University rankings: NIPER best pharma institute in country
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Sector 67, Mohali, has been ranked as the top university in India and seventh in Asia in the pharmacy and pharmacology category as part of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022. Overall, NIPER has been ranked 44th in the world. Panjab University's University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been placed in the 150-200 bracket.
PU’s small languages departments proposed to be merged
With Panjab University working on the merger of its small departments and centres, a sub-committee has proposed to merge the small languages departments of the varsity in line with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council's 2015 recommendation. A sub-committee has also proposed the Arts Block number 5 — which has around 18 rooms — be used to accommodate the various small languages departments.
Panjab University mulls online academic help to Afghan students awaiting visas
With Afghan students enrolled in Panjab University awaiting visas to resume their studies in India, a special committee constituted by the varsity has recommended that departments be asked to extend online education for them. The recommendations are, however, subject to the approval of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar. There are over 60 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and have been unable to return to India since the country's takeover by the Taliban last year.
