Ambala ex-councillor, son held for attacking police team during raid

Police on Wednesday arrested former Ambala Sadar municipal council independent councillor Rajesh Kumar, 44, and his son Prince, 26, for allegedly attacking a police team conducting a raid at their residence in Cantonment’s Deha Colony.

Police said following the duo’s arrest, the team also seized commercial quantities of drugs from a godown owned by the ex-councillor.

Detailing the case, inspector Naresh Kumar, station head officer (SHO) of Cantt police station, said a team led by his counterpart from the Housing Board police post, sub-inspector (SI) Balkar Singh raided the councillor’s house to arrest his wife Guddi in connection with an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case lodged on March 1..

“Soon after being identified, Guddi called her family and neighbours. A scuffle erupted and they started pelting stones to free her from police custody. The police team managed to apprehend two men from the spot, while all others fled. They created an obstruction in police duty and four police personnel including Balkar Singh, an assistant sub-inspector and two women police personnel sustained minor injuries,” the SHO said at a press conference on Thursday.

An FIR was registered against Rajesh Kumar, Guddi, Prince, Monika and Sohan for attempt to murder, rioting and creating obstruction under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of SI Balkar Singh.

The SHO added that the ex-councillor’s family has a criminal background and the couple had been accused in several drug-related cases and thus, after the arrest, the police recovered a heavy quantity of drugs from their possession.

“On their disclosure, 260 gm of heroin and 1,500 intoxicating tablets were seized from a godown in the same colony by another police team. Relevant sections of the NDPS Act have been added to the FIR and proceedings will be initiated to freeze their properties. After being produced before a court on Thursday, Rajesh was sent to five days of remand and Prince for a day. The rest of the accused involved in the case will be arrested soon,” the inspector added.