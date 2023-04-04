Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala MC passes 156-crore budget passed

Ambala MC passes 156-crore budget passed

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Apr 04, 2023 04:21 AM IST

The Ambala MC House estimated an expenditure of ₹143.35 crore; ₹68.60 crore on establishment works, ₹49.83 crore on contingency, ₹18.20 crore on developmental works and ₹6.95 crore on miscellaneous expenses

Amid allegations of corruption and disruptions by House members, the Ambala municipal corporation (MC) passed the proposed budget for financial year 2023-24 during its House meeting held at Panchayat Bhawan on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma, was attended by MC commissioner Prashant Panwar, officials and members of the House. (Shutterstock)
Against a proposed income of 156.57 crore, the House estimated an expenditure of 143.35 crore. Out of this, 68.60 crore will be spent on establishment works, 49.83 crore on contingency, 18.20 crore on developmental works and 6.95 crore on miscellaneous expenses.

The meeting, chaired by mayor Shakti Rani Sharma, was attended by MC commissioner Prashant Panwar, officials and members of the House.

The mayor said, “A comprehensive budget, keeping in mind all sections of society, was passed.”

Congress’ Mithun Verma presented a censure motion over the absence of his BJP counterparts at MC’s foundation day celebrations last month. While members from the Haryana Jan Chetna Party supported it, member of the BJP objected to the motion, which eventually did not pass.

BJP’s Archana Chhibber and Yatin Bansal raised the issues of cleaning of sewer lines and street lights, respectively.

