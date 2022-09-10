Ambala youth held for impersonating candidate in Chandigarh Police recruitment test

A 21-year-old youth was arrested for impersonating a candidate during the skill test for recruitment of Chandigarh Police band staff at the Police Lines in Sector 26 on Thursday.

The accused, Jatin, hailing from Ambala, was found appearing in the skill test in place of a registered candidate, Abhishek Kumar, said police.

He was caught by inspector Daya Ram, who was deployed in the holding area of the exam centre as in-charge.

In his complaint, Ram said he was tasked with tallying the roll numbers of candidates with the list issued by the recruitment board. On Thursday, 300 candidates were called for the skill test. As Jatin arrived around 10 am and presented his admit card, his roll number was not found on the list issued for Thursday.

On cross-checking further, it was found that the roll number shared by Jatin was assigned to one Abhishek and not him, and was part of the Wednesday exam list, but the candidate had not turned up. Even the admit card presented by Jatin appeared to be forged. Therefore, Jatin was arrested for preparing a fake admit card to appear in the exam.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Sector-26 police station.