Ambala youth held for impersonating candidate in Chandigarh Police recruitment test
The 21-year-old Ambala youth turned up for the test with a roll number assigned to another candidate for another day; admit card found to be fake
A 21-year-old youth was arrested for impersonating a candidate during the skill test for recruitment of Chandigarh Police band staff at the Police Lines in Sector 26 on Thursday.
The accused, Jatin, hailing from Ambala, was found appearing in the skill test in place of a registered candidate, Abhishek Kumar, said police.
He was caught by inspector Daya Ram, who was deployed in the holding area of the exam centre as in-charge.
In his complaint, Ram said he was tasked with tallying the roll numbers of candidates with the list issued by the recruitment board. On Thursday, 300 candidates were called for the skill test. As Jatin arrived around 10 am and presented his admit card, his roll number was not found on the list issued for Thursday.
On cross-checking further, it was found that the roll number shared by Jatin was assigned to one Abhishek and not him, and was part of the Wednesday exam list, but the candidate had not turned up. Even the admit card presented by Jatin appeared to be forged. Therefore, Jatin was arrested for preparing a fake admit card to appear in the exam.
A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Sector-26 police station.
-
After 20-yr battle, court annuls child marriage
Presiding officer of the family court, Pradeep Kumar Modi, ordered the annulment of the marriage on Thursday. “Since a century, the evil of child marriage has not been eradicated. Now, everyone should together take a pledge to eradicate child marriage.”
-
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
-
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
-
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
-
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics