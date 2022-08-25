Ambala-Shamli highway: Committee under Radaur SDM to look into farmers’ issues
In view of the farmers’ complaints regarding the upcoming Greenfield Shamli-Ambala highway, Yamunanagar deputy commissioner Parth Gupta has constituted a committee under Radaur SDM Satinder Siwach to talk to them and submit a report within 15 days.
The six-lane access-controlled highway that is being constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana will connect Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from Ambala near Sadhoupur via Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal districts to enter Saharanpur and end at Shamli’s Thanabhawan. The total cost of the project is ₹4,888 crore. The construction is expected to start by end of this year.
Farmers and unions representing them have highlighted in the past how the acquisitions will leave them with a small piece of barren land or field on both sides of the road. Moreover, issues like tubewell, service lane and waterlogging during rains were also key issues that raised apprehensions among them
On Tuesday, Gupta chaired a meeting at his office with administrative and NHAI officials to discuss such issues and the progress of the project.
NHAI officials told the DC that the highway will pass through 11 villages under the Radaur sub-division and nearly 250 acres have been acquired for which ₹24 crore compensation has been awarded so far.
Siwach said that the committee will talk to the farmers to understand their problems and incorporate them into the report that will be submitted to the DC, ensuring that the land owners are not hassled.
Supertech twin tower demolition a much needed shake-up for realty in Noida
When the Supertech twin towers come crashing down on August 28, in a Supreme Court ordained demolition exercise, its tremors are bound to shake up the real estate sector in the National Capital Region, said experts as the towers in Noida's Sector 93A are now symbolic of all that could go wrong when builders ignore construction regulations with impunity, in collusion with authority officials, and gullible homebuyers get sold on “tall” promises.
Ahead of harvesting, Haryana basmati exporters seek lower market levies
According to rice exporters, they have to pay an arhtiya commission of 2.5%, a market fee of 2% and rural development cess of 2%. Besides, the prices of basmati's early maturing varieties of Pusa 1509 and Pusa 1692 have jumped to above Rs 3,500 per quintal against Rs 2,200-2,500 the last year following a surge in demand for rice in the international market.
18-year-old boy shot at by bike-borne youths in Hisar
An 18-year-old boy was allegedly shot at by two bike-borne men at Hisar's Surya Nagar on Wednesday, the police said. The incident took place when the boy was returning back on a motorcycle after dropping his mother at a private school, where she worked. Two youths intercepted his path and shot at him. The injured youth's father said his son had just passed Class 12 and they did not have a rivalry with anyone.
Karnal ration depot holder booked for creating bogus beneficiaries
The Karnal police have booked a ration depot holder and two of depot holder Bharat Bhushan of Ram Nagar's nominees for an alleged ration scam of Rs 23 lakh by creating 44 bogus BPL ration cards. As per the police, the FIR was registered following an investigation by assistant food and supply officer Rajender Jaglan. The total value of the stolen ration was Rs 22.71 lakh, reads the FIR.
Man bringing banned pills into Ludhiana, lands in police net
Two days after Sahnewal police busted an inter-state drug nexus with the arrest of three drug peddlers, another accused landed in police net late on Tuesday. Police recovered 1.32 lakh intoxicant pills from the possession of the accused, who was hiding them in a secret compartment inside the truck's fuel tank. The accused, Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal, were arrested at the Delhi road following a tip-off.
