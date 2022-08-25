Ambala-Shamli highway: Committee under Radaur SDM to look into farmers’ issues

In view of the farmers’ complaints regarding the upcoming Greenfield Shamli-Ambala highway, Yamunanagar deputy commissioner Parth Gupta has constituted a committee under Radaur SDM Satinder Siwach to talk to them and submit a report within 15 days.

The six-lane access-controlled highway that is being constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana will connect Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from Ambala near Sadhoupur via Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal districts to enter Saharanpur and end at Shamli’s Thanabhawan. The total cost of the project is ₹4,888 crore. The construction is expected to start by end of this year.

Farmers and unions representing them have highlighted in the past how the acquisitions will leave them with a small piece of barren land or field on both sides of the road. Moreover, issues like tubewell, service lane and waterlogging during rains were also key issues that raised apprehensions among them

On Tuesday, Gupta chaired a meeting at his office with administrative and NHAI officials to discuss such issues and the progress of the project.

NHAI officials told the DC that the highway will pass through 11 villages under the Radaur sub-division and nearly 250 acres have been acquired for which ₹24 crore compensation has been awarded so far.

Siwach said that the committee will talk to the farmers to understand their problems and incorporate them into the report that will be submitted to the DC, ensuring that the land owners are not hassled.