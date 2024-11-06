Amid internal discontent, BJP delays candidate announcement for Panchkula MC polls

While the Congress announced its candidates for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor elections weeks ago, the BJP has yet to declare its nominees, leading to confusion and unrest within the party ranks. The long-delayed elections were finally scheduled on November 4, but were postponed at the last minute after returning officer Simranjit Kaur reportedly fell ill. The new election date has yet to be decided (HT File Photo)

In the run-up to the elections, the Congress had nominated councillor Salim Dabkouri of Ward 20 for the senior deputy mayor’s post, while councillor Sandeep Singh from Ward 18 was chosen to contest for the deputy mayor’s post.

But the BJP failed to name its candidates, fuelling uncertainty among party members. Some councillors also expressed dissatisfaction over Gian Chand Gupta, the former Haryana assembly speaker and a senior BJP figure, “taking control” of candidate selection.

As a result, the party is divided into factions, with various groups supporting different candidates for the upcoming posts.

Apprehension among BJP councillors is reportedly growing, particularly among those who recently joined the party with promises of securing key posts. Sensing an opportunity, Congress councillors have started welcoming other party workers with the prospect of offering positions. “Although we had initially decided on the posts, we will reconsider our decision, as anyone is welcome to strengthen the party and secure a key position,” said one of the Congress councillors.

BJP has slight edge over Congress

Within the 20-member municipal corporation, BJP currently holds a slight majority with 11 votes, while the Congress has eight votes, along with support of the solitary JJP councillor. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, who is from the BJP, also has one vote.

This narrow margin has raised BJP’s concerns over cross-voting risks, especially from councillors who previously supported the Congress before the recent assembly elections.

Defections within the BJP are not new. Before the assembly elections in late September, the BJP faced a significant setback when two of its councillors switched to the Congress. These shifts reduced the BJP’s presence in the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) to eight councillors, placing them temporarily behind the Congress.

Additionally, the BJP-JJP alliance, once a strong partnership, was formally dissolved in March ahead of the Parliamentary elections. Now, the lone JJP vote supports the Congress.

While the elections for the positions of mayor and 20 councillors took place in 2020, those for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor have been held up for four years.

According to Section 36 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act and Sections 71 and 72 of the Election Rules, elections for the two posts must be conducted within 60 days of the notification of councillors’ election. But fearing internal rebellion, the BJP refrained from announcing candidates for these two posts.

“It is to be decided 15 minutes prior to the voting. Everything is in order and the posts will be decided by higher leadership,” mayor Kulbhushan Goyal commented when asked about the party’s indecision.