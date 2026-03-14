Amid LPG capping, dhaam simmering again in Himachal hotels

Amid the thinning LPG supply to commercial sector, the hills are rediscovering the warmth of traditional dhaam as eateries explore alternative cooking and energy sources. Cooked in brass vessels over woodfire, the dhaam varies in every district providing different taste and variety. (File)

Due to the widening conflict in West Asia, leading to shortage of commercial gas cylinders in the state, various hotel associations have decided to serve dhaam to the guests after the state government allowed limited diversification of private domestic cylinders toward commercial consumers and temporarily allowing use of alternative energy sources.

Himachali dhaam is a traditional, festive vegetarian feast, usually served during weddings and special occasions. Cooked in brass vessels over wood fires, the dhaam varies in every district providing different taste and variety.

President of hotel and restaurant association, Dharamshala, Ashwani Bamba, said, “We have decided to serve Himachali dhaam – as this is cooked on wood fire and the guests will get the taste of traditional food. The menus have been rejigged. We will also be incorporating ready made curries available in market and ready to eat foods to give variety to the guests.”

Shimla hotel and restaurant association vice-president, Prince Kukreja, said “There are challenges with stock of just two days left but we have shifted to use of alternate cooking methods like tandoor and using induction plates.”

Mohinder Seth, president of the Shimla hotel and tourism stakeholders association, said, “The hoteliers have limited the menu and shifted to food options which consume less fuel. The menus have been shrunk but we are ensuring that the guests get basic food with options of both vegetarian and non vegetarian food.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said there is no shortage of LPG and dismissed reports about the hoarding of gas cylinders in the state. He also appealed to the public to refrain from giving credence to false rumours.

Govt allows use of alternative energy sources on temporary basis: CS

Himachal chief secretary Sanjay Gupta said that alternative energy sources have also been allowed temporarily following directions from the Central Pollution Control Board, which will help ease the demand pressure.

“Earlier some alternative energy sources were not allowed to operate, but now they have been opened. That will also become an additional source of energy,” he said.

About the availability of domestic cylinder, he said, “As far as availability is concerned, 73,000 LPG cylinders are available for domestic use and 10,000 cylinders are available commercially, and the rest are on the way. There shouldn’t be any major problem for consumers,” he added.

Gupta said, “Our government is diversifying by around 20% and shifting private domestic cylinders toward commercial consumers so that commercial establishments get more access to LPG.”

The chief secretary added that the government is also using diplomatic channels to ensure smooth energy supply and improve availability in the coming days.

He reiterated that there is no shortage of LPG in the state though panic booking by consumers had created temporary pressure on the servers of oil marketing companies.

Chief secretary said that special teams have been constituted in every district to prevent black marketing and hoarding, adding that the booking system on the servers of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will start operating from tonight. He appealed to the public to place their gas booking only once so that unnecessary load on the server can be avoided.

No shortage of LPG for mid-day meal in schools: Rohit Thakur

Himachal Pradesh education minister Rohit Thakur said, “There is no shortage of LPG for the mid-day meal scheme in schools, adding that the government has made adequate arrangements to ensure uninterrupted cooking of meals for students”. In Himachal, 5.5 lakh children eat mid-day meals on daily basis.