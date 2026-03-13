Amid LPG capping, grim future looms for small eateries in Himachal

Amid the widening conflict in West Asia, owners of eateries are bracing for a grim future as LPG capping threatens to disrupt kitchen operations--their only source of income. hotel owners are also exploring alternative cooking options such as electric appliances and eco-friendly fuel granules. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

With just one cylinder in stock, Pasanda Sharma who runs a small dhaba in Chotta Shimla says that he would be forced to close down and have no idea how he will meet the expenses.

Sharma, whose family has been running the dhaba since 1982, said “Our entire kitchen runs on gas. Without supply we cannot cook food. We have only one cylinder left and once that finishes we will have to shut down. We request the government to provide at least two to three cylinders a month so that we can continue working.”

Sharma added that many eateries have already stopped preparing certain food items, including tea and breakfast services, in order to conserve gas.

Yoginder, a cook, working at a local dhaba, said “We are facing serious problems because the gas supply has stopped. Four to five people work here and our livelihood depends on this dhaba. If gas does not arrive, we will have to shut down and return home. The gas agency had refused to provide cylinders.”

Shyam Sharma, manager of Shere-Punjab Dhaba, said “Commercial cylinders have not been supplied from the past three days. Tourists are coming and staff also need to eat, so we are facing problems. It is getting difficult for us to manage.”

Though the hotel owners are also exploring alternative cooking options such as electric appliances and eco-friendly fuel granules, but such transitions require time and infrastructure adjustments. “For nearly five years the industry has been struggling, first due to COVID-19, then natural disasters, and other disruptions. If support is not provided now, the tourism industry could collapse,” said Mohinder Seth, president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association.

“Some hotels have already started cancelling marriage functions and large parties because commercial gas is not available. We have requested the authorities to provide at least rationed cylinders so that hotels can serve basic food to tourists and staff,” Seth said.

The Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association has urged the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department to intervene urgently in the ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, warning that the situation is severely affecting hotel and restaurant operations in the hill town.

Panic booking of domestic LPG cylinders slows down servers

Panic booking of domestic LPG cylinders in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday caused slowdown of the servers of the online booking platform even as oil companies and government authorities tried to reassure residents that there was no shortage of domestic cylinders.

Indian Oil Corporation officials on Thursday said the domestic supply remains unaffected. Even the commercial cylinders are being supplied to hospitals and educational institutions.

“People are doing panic booking which has increased the load on the server which is now down,” said Mohammad Amin, divisional LPG sales head, Indian Oil Corporation, while adding that there is no need to panic for domestic customers as there is no shortage of domestic cylinders. “Just to book one cylinder we are getting more than 1,000 missed calls. Despite having multiple booking models people are resorting to missed call booking which had slowed down the server,” he added.

“There is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the state, and regular supply has been maintained. Commercial consumers are facing a shortage, but priority sectors like hospitals and educational institutions are being supplied from the stock available with the dealers,” said Amin while talking to Hindustan Times.

Amin said 19 kg commercial cylinders are being supplied to hospitals and educational institutions, but the supply of 47 kg and 425 kg commercial cylinders for industries has been disrupted.

Keeping in view the demand from the tourism sector, distributors have been asked to provide 19 kg commercial cylinders from the available stock of 12,000 cylinders, he said.

No shortage of gas: CM

Amid panic booking, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that there is currently no shortage of LPG gas in the state, adding that the government would take every possible measure should a gas shortage arise.

The deputy commissioners have been directed to check hoarding and to hold meetings with petrol pump and gas agency operators in their respective jurisdictions to assess the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap said, “There is no shortage of domestic gas, petrol, or diesel in Shimla district, and supplies are continuing without interruption. Therefore, people should refrain from unnecessarily hoarding these commodities”.

DC directed all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to hold meetings with petrol pumps and gas agency operators in their respective jurisdictions to assess the prevailing situation.