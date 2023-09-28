Amid ongoing ethnic violence: Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal ‘prematurely’ transferred to Manipur

Senior superintendent of police Rakesh Balwal was transferred “prematurely” to Manipur as per the government order issued on Wednesday evening. Srinagar senior superintendent of police Rakesh Balwal (PTI file)

The 2012 batch IPS officer, who was shifted to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre in December 2021, will be assigned a new posting in Manipur upon his joining in the state, which has been witnessing clashes between the majority Meitei and the tribal Kuki communities since May this year.

According to a government order, the appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of Rakesh Balwal, IPS, from AGMUT cadre to Manipur cadre.

Probed Pulwama terror attack

During his stint in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he probed high profile Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed in February 2019 on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Lethpora when terrorists targeted the CRPF convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar with an explosive-laden car by a suicide bomber.

Balwal during his brief tenure in city played an important role in tackling menace of drugs and other crimes. The city also witnessed major terror attacks or protests during his tenure and Muharram procession was taken out on its traditional route from Gurubazar to Dalgate. The decision was appreciated by cross-section of society.

He was described as ‘sober officer’ by locals who managed to enjoy good rapport with the locals especially post abrogation of Article 370 when most of the senior officers were inaccessible.

“A very upright officer who was at the forefront of tackling crimes in Srinagar. I don’t remember any crime case that was not solved by his team. The unique thing he did was how he eradicated large corruption rackets in police stations. He not only ensured regular shifting of SHOs but even transferred the second line of officers in the police stations to break the corruption chain,” said a Kashmir watcher.

He, however, was quick to add that his role in closure of Kashmir Press Club and booking of journalists under the PSA will be a “black spot” on his Srinagar tenure.

He assumed office in Srinagar in December 2021 and replaced another young IPS officer Sandeep Chaudhary.

