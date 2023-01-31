Amid scanty snow, tourists give Shimla a cold shoulder

The Queen of Hills Shimla seems to be losing its pristine glory as the country’s favourite winter destination, as scanty snowfall this season has brought down the tourist footfall.

Compared to 102.4cm snowfall last January, which was the highest-ever recorded in the capital town, Shimla recorded only 6cm snow this month. In January 2021, the capital town recorded no snowfall.

For almost a decade, Shimla has not seen white Christmas. In 2015, it had recorded scanty snowfall on Christmas eve.

Shimla normally sees an increased tourist footfall in the winter months of December, January and February, when ice-sports such as skiing, ice skating etc, are held, but this time hotel occupancy has been disappointing, reveals Himachal Pradesh tourism stakeholders’ association president Mohinder Seth.

Local tour operator Anil Thakur says tourists plan their visit according to the forecast. “They prefer to go to snowbound places to enjoy the winter thrills,” he explains.

Weathermen attribute scanty snow this season to local climatic factors.

Surender Paul, head of Shimla Centre of Indian Meteorological Department, says, “Weak Western disturbance and above normal minimum temperature led to a snowless winter this time.”

Scientists, meanwhile, add that the above normal temperatures point to a worrying factor—climate change.

Studies show that the temperature in the North Western Himalayan Region has risen by 1.6°C in the last century. This has also affected the intensity and frequency of precipitation.

Suresh Attre, principal scientist at the Centre for Climate Change, says, “Shimla is warming at higher rate than the previous decades. About a 17% decrease in rainfall in Shimla has been observed since 1996. The decreasing trend in seasonal snowfall in Shimla has been very conspicuous since 1990. Shimla received no snowfall in January 2021, a phenomenon that occurred after a gap of 11 years. The same phenomenon has been repeated this time too.”

Old-timers meanwhile reminisce the early 70s and 80s when the entire Shimla used to be covered in snow.

Narinder Kumar Nanda, 75, a local businessman, says, “Back in the 70s and 80s, white Christmas used to be a common feature. When it snowed, the entire Mall Road used to be covered with a thick layer of snow. We used to have snowfights and build snowmen. But now, haphazard urbanisation and change in weather pattern seems to have taken a toll on Shimla.”

