Amid surge in cases, HP’s dairy farmers seek epidemic tag for Lumpy Skin Disease

With Himachal Pradesh witnessing a surge in Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), dairy farmers have demanded that the viral infection, which affects bovines, be declared an epidemic.

Since the first case of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) was reported in Himachal Pradesh on June 22, around 53,000 bovines have contracted the viral infection and 2,000 have succumbed to it. Outbreaks have been reported across the hill state, barring the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

“The viral disease has spread to almost all districts of the hill-state, but the situation is most alarming in districts sharing a border with Punjab and Haryana,” says animal and husbandry department epidemiology director Arun Sirkek.

Kangra, which has reported 18,625 infections and 566 fatalities so far, is the worst affected, followed by Una (8,585 infections and 556 deaths), and Sirmaur (8,011 cases and 268 deaths). The disease has also spread to the 217 gau sadans in Himachal Pradesh, which house nearly 20,152 cattle.

Demanding that the virulent disease be declared an epidemic, Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha president Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said, “While the animal husbandry department is calling it an epidemic, the State Disaster Management Authority is refusing to officially declare it so.”

In the wake of the rising cases, the animal husbandry department had on August 16 asked the state government to declare the entire state as a controlled area. Only Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla have been declared controlled areas.

In a memorandum to the state government, the farmers body has demanded that the animal husbandry department be “strengthened” and that an inter-department coordination committee be constituted to deal with the ‘epidemic’ effectively.

“ At present, the animal husbandry department is not sufficiently equipped to deal with the epidemic. Funds could also be arranged under corporate social responsibility (CSR) to deal with the contagion,” Tanwar said.

Disaster Management Authority director Sudesh Mokhta, while confirming that the animal husbandry department has recommended that LSD be declared an epidemic, said, “Since other states have not yet declared it an epidemic, we are seeking guidelines from the central government.”

Confusion over compensation

Exacerbating dairy farmers’ woes is confusion over compensation.

“Animal husbandry minister Virender Kanwar had announced compensation for dairy farmers during the monsoon session, but no compensation has been received. Farmers are running from pillar to post for the same. When the rules are ambiguous, how will farmers get relief?” Tanwar asked, adding that the farmers’ body has urged the government to notify the compensation and disburse it among the affected cattle owners.

“Compensation should be given to the cattle owners at the earliest, including to those whose cattle was claimed by the disease, before it is notified as an epidemic,” the farmers memorandum submitted to the government reads.

Medicine shortage

Dairy farmers are also grappling with shortage of medicines. “Medicines should be available at dispensaries on priority basis and vehicles should be hired for the staff working to contain the virus spread,” the memorandum read.

Some cattle owners are also being duped by pharmacists. Sirkek said “We have received complaints that some chemists are fleecing dairy farmers, and action has been taken against in a few cases.”

The union has also demanded that the loans of farmers who had bought the animal after borrowing money be waived and that vaccination be ramped up.

So far ,1.38 lakh animals have been vaccinated in the state according to data from the animal husbandry department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON