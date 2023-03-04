Amit Shah has nothing boast about J&K, says MY Tarigami

CPI (M) general secretary and former legislator MY Tarigami on Friday said there was nothing for Union home minister Amit Shah to boast about Jammu and Kashmir as the Centre has failed to hold assembly elections in the union territory despite completion of the delimitation exercise. CPI (M) general secretary and former legislator MY Tarigami on Friday said there was nothing for Union home minister Amit Shah to boast about Jammu and Kashmir as the Centre has failed to hold assembly elections in the union territory despite completion of the delimitation exercise. (HT file photo)

During his virtual address at ‘Kashmir Mahotsav’ organised by Indian Institute of Sustainability, Gujarat University, Tarigami said, “The panchayat raj institutions could not be substitutes for assemblies, which are the only representative bodies in states and UTs empowered to legislate on public issues.”

“Even after completion of so-called delimitation process and revision of electoral rolls, the government has no temerity to hold the assembly elections,” Tarigami said.

“It is very unfortunate that the home minister has ignored the ballooning youth unemployment while beating trumpets about the startup ecosystem in J&K. There is nothing for the central dispensation or home minister that needs to be shouted from the rooftops,” he added.