Amritpal challenges Punjab govt decision, back in HC with plea to attend Parliament

A day after a Delhi court allowed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid to attend the winter session of the Parliament beginning December 1, Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh on Friday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court again, seeking temporary release for the same purpose, challenging the Punjab government’s decision to reject his representation. Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh on Friday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court again, seeking temporary release for the same purpose, challenging the Punjab government’s decision to reject his representation.

Last week, the high court had directed the Punjab government to decide on Amritpal’s representation for temporary release.

On Wednesday, the state government had rejected his representation, reportedly citing potential law and order issues after receiving a report from the police.

In his plea, the Khadoor Sahib MP cited the case of Rashid, who was on Thursday permitted by a special NIA court of Patiala House, New Delhi, to attend the winter session. The plea further stated that the Delhi high court had given a similar permission to Rashid in February 2025 as well.

Lists out issues he wants to raise in Parliament

“the present petitioner wants to represent the people of his Khadoor Sahib constituency before the Parliament and also to highlight the various issues faced by the people of his constituency in the true spirit of democracy and in consonance with the Constitution of India,” the plea says, detailing about issues he would want to take up in the Parliament. These include the August 2025 floods in Punjab, which devastated about 1,000 villages in his constituency alone. He also plans to highlight “rampant rise” in drug abuse in the state and the developmental issues in the petitioner’s constituency, the plea states.

Amritpal’s lawyer Imaan Singh Khara said that a request for listing the matter for “urgent hearing” was made on Friday morning and the court ordered that it be listed on Monday.

Under NSA detention since April 2023

Amritpal has been under detention at Dibrugarh jail in Assam since his arrest in April 2023 under the National Security Act (NSA) even as his nine other associates were brought back to Punjab earlier this year.

Amritpal, who styled himself after slain militant preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was arrested in Moga’s Rode village on April 23, 2023, after a month-long hunt. The Khalistan sympathiser had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, 2023, switching vehicles and changing appearances. Punjab Police launched the crackdown on him after he and his armed supporters laid siege to the police station at Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 23, 2023, to get his aide released.

The radical Sikh preacher won the Khadoor Sahib seat with 1.9 lakh votes as an Independent in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and was administered the oath of office on July 5, 2024. Since then, he has not attended Parliament.