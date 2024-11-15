Menu Explore
Amritsar: Retired police official ends life

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 15, 2024 10:00 AM IST

The deceased, who served as station house officer of different police stations and part of the special task force (STF) formed to combat drug smuggling, had retired around two-three years ago

A retired Punjab Police inspector allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in home situated at Ekroop Avenue on Majitha road here on Thursday. He is said to have fired in his head.

The deceased had been facing a number of inquiries, including a CBI probe in connection with an NDPS case
The deceased had been facing a number of inquiries, including a CBI probe in connection with an NDPS case

“Cops, along with forensic teams, have started the probe by collecting samples from the spot. The probe has just begun. We cannot say whether it is suicide or accidental fire,” said Shivdarshan Singh, assistant commissioner of police (west). He said it was being ascertained if the firearm used was his service weapon.

The deceased had been facing a number of inquiries, including a CBI probe in connection with an NDPS case. Sources said he was upset over these inquiries for a few years. “The family is in shock and not able to record its statement,” said the ACP.

The deceased, who served as station house officer of different police stations and part of the special task force (STF) formed to combat drug smuggling, had retired around two-three years ago. Owing to his role in working against smugglers, he was given two police gunmen as security even after his retirement. His son too is an SHO.

HELP IS JUST A CALL AWAY MEDICAL CONSULTATION: 104 (24x7 Punjab)

