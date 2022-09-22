Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar shocker | Robbers hold man captive in his house, loot valuables

Amritsar shocker | Robbers hold man captive in his house, loot valuables

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 01:38 AM IST

The incident took place around 11.15am when the owner, Inderbir Singh Sadana, was sleeping at his house on Yaseen Road in Amritsar. His wife, a professor, was at work while the couple’s children live abroad. Sadana said that the men suddenly barged into his room and confined him.

Two unidentified men looted cash and jewellery worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 lakh from a house on Yaseen Road in Amritsar after holding the owner captive on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Two unidentified men looted cash and jewellery worth 35 lakh from a house on Yaseen Road in Amritsar after holding the owner captive on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Two unidentified men looted cash and jewellery worth 35 lakh from a house on Yaseen Road in Amritsar after holding the owner captive on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 11.15am when the owner, Inderbir Singh Sadana, was sleeping in his room. His wife, a professor, was at work while the couple’s children live abroad. Sadana said that the men suddenly barged into his room and confined him.

“My mobile phone, laptop and purse were lying in plain sight but the accused didn’t touch it. They went straight for the keys of the almirah and took the valuables from it,” he told the police.

Sardana further said that as per a rough estimate, the value of the stolen items is around 30 to 35 lakh but he is yet to calculate the actual loss.

On being informed a police party, led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-City 2) Prabhjot Singh Virak and assistant commissioner of police (ACP-North) Varinder Singh Khosa, reached the spot and started investigation.

The ACP said, “As per preliminary findings, the accused did not have any firearms. Our teams are working to ascertain their identity.”

Police have also collected footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed in the area. The ADCP said a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out