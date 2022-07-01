‘An apple a day...’: Himachal mulls inclusion of fruit to midday meal, hospital menus

The government of Himachal Pradesh, a state which boasts of a 6,000-crore apple economy, is mulling on inclusion of the nutritious fruit to midday meal and hospital menus of government-run institutions.

Horticulture and jal shakti minister Mohinder Singh Thakur said, “We are in consultation with the education department to determine whether the fruit should be served to students everyday or once a week. We will also suggest the neighbouring states to incorporate apples to their midday meal menus.

The department has predicted a bumper crop this year, despite a prolonged dry spell impacting the quality and size of the crop. “I don’t remember a dry spell that stretched so long that it left us worried,” Thakur said.

Hoping to increase domestic consumption of apples, the horticulture department will rope in hotels to promote the fruit. “The department will provide 2-6kg gift packages to hotels for sale or gifting purposes,” he said.

While the government is anticipating a bumper crop, growers fear that the market could crash as it happened last year when they faced heavy losses. “When the apple harvest is near the government makes all kinds of promises, but our demands have been pending for the last four years and we have not been invited for talks,” said Harish Chauhan, president, Fruit, Vegetables and Flower Growers’ Association, HP. Apple growers have been demanding that the government raise the duty on imported apples. The fruit is imported from 44 countries across the world, particularly Chile and Iran, which causes losses to local growers.

In 2021, Himachal Pradesh produced over 3.43 crore boxes, the highest production over the last five years. The previous record of 3.88 crore boxes was set in 2015. The highest ever production was seen in 2010 when the hill state produced a record 5.11 crore boxes. Of the 12 districts in the state, apple is grown in seven, with Shimla, Kullu and Kinnaur districts, producing the bulk. Around 1.75 lakh families depend on apples for their livelihood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON