{Anandpur Sahib) Renovation project at historical gurdwara sparks row

The beautification and renovation project being executed under the banner of Kar Sewa at historic Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib at Anandpur Sahib has sparked a row with various Sikh bodies and heritage lovers raising concern over the threat to the old structure. On October 10, members of Sikh bodies, activists and historians are slated to gather at the site and stage a protest against the project.

The gurdwara is managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which had assigned the renovation and beautification task to the UK-based organisation and Kar Sewa. The site is linked to the ninth Sikh Master Guru Teg Bahadur. After the ninth Sikh Master attained martyrdom in Delhi on November 11, 1675, his head was brought to Anandpur Sahib and cremated here.

The Sikh encyclopaedia describes the gurdwara as the oldest structure in Anandpur Sahib.

“It is believed that the central pedestal of the shrine is the oldest structure of Chakk Nanaki (old name of Anandpur Sahib) within the town. A memorial shrine in the form of a platform within a small room was constructed by Guru Gobind Singh himself. The original pavement in the front compound with old Nanakshahi bricks arranged in geometrical patterns is still intact”, reads Sikh encyclopaedia.

As per heritage lovers, during renovation, as per the plan, the walls of the old structure, which are decorated with artistic work, will be covered with stone during Kar Sewa (voluntary service) being done by Kar Sewa Qila Anandgarh Sahib.

“This is tempering with the precious Sikh heritage and distortion with sacred religious places. This must be stopped with immediate effect”, reads the complaint, which has reached Akal Takht.

Leader of socio-religious organisation Misl Satluj Ajaypal Singh Brar said, “The recent renovation at Gurdwara Sis Ganj, Sri Anandpur Sahib—one of the few remaining original gurdwaras constructed by Guru Gobind Singh ji himself—is a cause for immediate concern. Under the banner of Kar Sewa, the sacred walls and cultural heritage of this revered site are being replaced, threatening its authenticity”.

Brar added that this is not an isolated incident.

“Similar actions have been seen at other historic Sikh sites, such as Gurdwara Dang Mar Sahib in Assam, which is now a Buddhist monastery, and Chamkaur Sahib Fort, where historic traces have completely vanished”, he said.

Brar added that the responsibility of Sikh organisations like SGPC and Kar Sewa is to preserve Sikh heritage, not demolish it. “We demand that Gurudwara authorities take immediate, decisive action to protect the sanctity of our sacred sites,” Brar added.

Malkeet Singh, manager of the gurdwara, said, “We have not started the work yet. Keeping in mind the sangat (community) sentiments, we are taking the advice of the heritage and archaeological experts in the renovation.”

“Along with Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha Birmingham (UK), we initiated the renovation work due to the bad condition of the plaster on the walls. We are taking help from experts from IIT-like institutes. But we will proceed as per the wishes of the sangat”, Baba Satnam Singh, leader of the Kar Sewa organisation, said.