Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anil Vij hosts ‘Janata Darbar’ to hear public complaints in Ambala

Anil Vij hosts ‘Janata Darbar’ to hear public complaints in Ambala

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 04:07 AM IST

Anil Vij’s office said at least 7,000 complainants reached the PWD rest house in Ambala, where the darbar was held.

Anil Vij at the ‘Janata Darbar‘ in Ambala. (HT Photo)
Anil Vij at the ‘Janata Darbar‘ in Ambala. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday hosted a “Janata Darbar” in Ambala Cantonment to hear public complaints before ordering respective officers to act on the same.

The minister’s office said at least 7,000 complainants reached the PWD rest house, where the darbar was held. According to a statement, Vij marked a probe into the complaints to the police complaint authority, state crime branch, ACS (Home) and superintendents of police (SP) from different districts.

Prioritising three complainants posted in the army, Vij dialled SP Hisar and asked him to ensure action in a property-related fraud with an army personnel posted at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and marked probe into two others.

He also ordered formation of an SIT to probe allegations against a Dial-112 team in Rohtak for allegedly taking a woman complainant to the police station at night.

Responding to a question about the increasing number of complaints before him, Vij said, “The public faith in us is increasing and we hear complaints against any department. It has been seen that the Investigating Officer against whom there is a complaint, is being again marked the probe and the complainant is tortured. I mark the probe to an officer not below a DSP-officer of a police range and ensure that the action is being taken.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out