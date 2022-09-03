Anjuman questions Mirwaiz’s continuous house arrest
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in an interview had said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was free to go anywhere and he has to take the decision
Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar today alleged that its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to remain under house arrest and again wasn’t allowed to offer Friday prayers at ‘the city’s grand mosque Jamia Masjid.
Last month, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in an interview had said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was free to go anywhere and he has to take the decision.
However, last Friday when Hurriyat’s chairman tried to leave his house to attend the Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid he wasn’t allowed to move out from his house by a posse of policemen outside his house at Nageen. “Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house detention for the last more than three years since August 2019, was not allowed to leave his house to offer Friday prayers and hold Majlis e Waz at Jamia Masjid,” Anjuman said in a statement adding that additional forces and policemen have been deployed around Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen, the residence of Mirwaiz since morning.
The Anjuman reminded the authorities to stand up to the statement of J&K’s Lt Governor that Mirwaiz was free and can go anywhere. “People are waiting for the Lt Governor’s statement to be executed on the ground, as they are early awaiting his release from house detention.”
Last Friday, when Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was stopped by police outside his residence, ADGP Police, Vijay Kumar told Hindustan Times that there was a threat to his life issued by foreign militants. “We don’t allow even mainstream politicians to move out once serious inputs are received.”
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
