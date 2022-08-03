Announce statehood for J&K on August 15: GA Mir to PM Modi
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce statehood for Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 from the ramparts of the Red Fort, besides making another announcement about assembly elections at the earliest.
Addressing mediapersons here, JKPCC leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the historical state and people’s rights were taken away unilaterally on August 5, 2019, and now when government claims normalcy, it should announce statehood with constitutional safeguards for land and jobs besides the clear road map of assembly elections from Lal Qila on August 15 this year.
He said that Congress will hold a strong protest on August 5 throughout country and gherao prime minister’s house against unprecedented price hike of all items of everyone’s use.
“This is record inflation of all items besides record unemployment in the country,” he said.
He also referred to the lathicharge on PHE daily wagers on Monday and said that the government is totally unsympathetic towards their genuine demands of regularisation and regular wages.
“They deserve all benefits after decades of services. The agitation has hit hard the entire water supply system, especially in rural areas, but the government is unmoved for more than one and a half month now,” he said.
Mir announced that Congress will hold 75km long ‘padyatras’ in every district of the country in connection with 75th year of Independence.
He said that Trianga yatras will cover several parts in Jammu and Kashmir also from August 9 to 14.
Earlier, Mir had chaired a preparatory meeting of senior leaders in which the schedule of programmes from August 9 to 15 was discussed.
-
BJP’s promise of doubling farmers’ income was a bluff: Kotkhai MLA
Senior Congress leader and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Rohit Thakur on Tuesday accused the state government of ignoring horticulture sector and called its promise of doubling the farmers' income a bluff. Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said instead of an increase in farmers' income, input and packaging material costs have gone up. He said there has been 40% to 50% rise in the packing material prices in the last two years, which is unprecedented.
-
Not happy with govt’s offer: HP fruit growers’ August 5 stir on
Announcing to go ahead with its plan to gherao the Himachal Pradesh secretariat on August 5, Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, rubbished the Jai Ram government's notification to restore the old subsidy scheme on fungicides and reduction of GST on fruit packaging material. It described the offer as an 'eyewash' to placate agitating fruit growers while the opposition Congress extended its support to their agitation.
-
Himachal has seen unparalleled development in 75 years: CM
In 75 years of its existence, Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a model state not only among the hill states, but several other big states too, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday. He said the state has witnessed unparalleled progress in all spheres in terms of development. He said the credit of this goes to the hardworking and dedicated people of HP, besides able leadership provided in the state from time to time.
-
SFJ’s Pannun again issues threat to Himachal CM
US-based banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice has again issued a threat to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and announced a reward of $125,000 for stopping him from raising Tiranga in Shimla on India's 75th Independence Day. In an e-mail sent to media houses, SFJ's general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that “Shimla will be the capital of independent Punjab and Sikh sovereignists will raise Khalistani flags there”.
-
Gobind Sagar lake tragedy: Seven victims cremated in Banur amid sea of mourners
Seven burning pyres and resounding grief-stricken wailing – the cremation ground at Banur had never seen a similar sight before. Amid shock, disbelief and tears, family members of the seven pilgrims who drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday performed their last rites on Tuesday afternoon. All seven victims, six of whom were teenagers, were residents of Meera Shah Colony in Banur and belonged to the Baazigar community.
