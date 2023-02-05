Anti-encroachment drive at Bathindi: Mob, police trade stones & smoke canisters

A policeman was injured after an angry mob resorted to stone-pelting and protests during an anti-encroachment drive at Malik Market near Bathindi here on Saturday evening, prompting police to use smoke canisters.

The protesters gathered around a commercial outlet in Malik Market when it was being dismantled by four bulldozers in the presence of civil administration and a strong posse of policemen. Some people among the mob started pelting stones at the bulldozers in a bid to stop them from dismantling the commercial outlet.

The situation soon took an ugly turn and prompted the policemen to fire smoke canisters.

Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli rushed to the spot and tried to convince the people.

Till the filing of the report, the protest was on and the police and civil administration officials were trying to convince the protesters including women.