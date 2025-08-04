Army officer ‘assaults’ 4 SpiceJet employees at Srinagar Airport

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered an FIR after SpiceJet airline lodged a case against an army officer for allegedly assaulting four of its employees at Srinagar Airport after he was stopped over excess baggage during boarding on July 26. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered an FIR after SpiceJet airline lodged a case against an army officer for allegedly assaulting four of its employees at Srinagar Airport after he was stopped over excess baggage during boarding on July 26. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The Army said that they are cooperating with the investigations.

The airline said that the passenger, an army officer posted in Kashmir, “grievously assaulted” the employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 which was going from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26.

“Our staff members suffered spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand,” a spokesperson of the airline said.

Videos of the assault have gone viral on social media where a man in a red T-shirt is seen kicking a person in the face, punching another in the head and also hitting another with a queue stand. The videos of injured employees crying in pain being carried on stretchers are also doing rounds.

While the airline has not released the identity of the army officer involved, sources said that he was posted with army warfare school at Gulmarg.

The airline said that one SpiceJet employee fell unconscious on the floor but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee. “Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted. The injured employees were rushed to hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained,” said the spokesperson.

Army spokesperson in Srinagar Lt Col MK Sahu acknowledged the incident. “There has been an incident and the police have registered an FIR. We are cooperating in the investigations,” Sahu said.

The airline said that the issue escalated after the passenger was asked to pay applicable charges when he was found carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing a total of 16 kg, more than double the permitted limit of 7 kg.

“When politely informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process – a clear violation of aviation security protocols. He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official,” the spokesperson said.

At the gate, the passenger allegedly grew increasingly aggressive and physically assaulted four members of the SpiceJet ground staff. “An FIR has been registered with the local police,” the spokesperson said.

Police said that the officer has not been arrested yet.

Station house officer, Budgam, Tauseef Ahmad said that an FIR has been registered in the incident. “The investigation is going on,” he said.

The airline said that it has initiated the process to place the passenger on the no-fly list in accordance with civil aviation regulations.

“SpiceJet has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation appraising them about the murderous assault on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger,” it said.

The airline said that it has secured the CCTV footage of the incident from the airport authorities and handed it over to the police.

“SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion,” the spokesperson said.