Arora slams Bajwa for ‘provocative’ remarks

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora on Thursday accused Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa of making reckless statements that threaten peace in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora on Thursday accused Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa of making reckless statements that threaten peace in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, Arora also called out the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their failure to clarify their positions on the leader of Opposition’s allegedly provocative remarks, particularly those endorsed by controversial figures like Gurpatwant Pannun.

“Desperate to revive their fading political relevance, certain leaders are resorting to reckless and dangerous statements. These politicians, instead of addressing the real issues of the people, are engaging in baseless rhetoric to further their own political agendas,” he claimed.

Referring to Bajwa’s “50 bombs” statement, the AAP leader alleged that the Congress MLA, despite being a seasoned politician, failed to act responsibly and undermined public trust in state institutions. “Bajwa’s comments have fuelled fear and confusion,” he said. Arora asked both Congress and BJP to clarify their positions on the issue.