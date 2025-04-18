Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arora slams Bajwa for ‘provocative’ remarks

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora on Thursday accused Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa of making reckless statements that threaten peace in Punjab

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora on Thursday accused Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa of making reckless statements that threaten peace in Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora on Thursday accused Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa of making reckless statements that threaten peace in Punjab.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora on Thursday accused Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa of making reckless statements that threaten peace in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, Arora also called out the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their failure to clarify their positions on the leader of Opposition’s allegedly provocative remarks, particularly those endorsed by controversial figures like Gurpatwant Pannun.

“Desperate to revive their fading political relevance, certain leaders are resorting to reckless and dangerous statements. These politicians, instead of addressing the real issues of the people, are engaging in baseless rhetoric to further their own political agendas,” he claimed.

Referring to Bajwa’s “50 bombs” statement, the AAP leader alleged that the Congress MLA, despite being a seasoned politician, failed to act responsibly and undermined public trust in state institutions. “Bajwa’s comments have fuelled fear and confusion,” he said. Arora asked both Congress and BJP to clarify their positions on the issue.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Arora slams Bajwa for ‘provocative’ remarks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On