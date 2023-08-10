Ludhiana: Husband, in-laws held after woman dies

Two days after a married woman died, the Dugri police on Thursday arrested three persons, including her husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law for dowry death. The FIR was lodged on the statement of father of the victim, who is a resident of Ambala in Haryana. (iStock)

The arrests came after the kin of the victim staged a protest outside Dugri Police station seeking arrest of the accused.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of father of the victim, who is a resident of Ambala in Haryana.

The complainant said that his daughter had married the accused on September 20, 2020. Soon after the marriage, her husband and in-laws had started harassing her for dowry. On August 8, she ended her life by consuming poison.

The complainant added that the victim would often contact them to narrate her ordeal at the hands of her in-laws. On the day of the incident, her phone remained inaccessible.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at police station Dugri, stated that a case under section 304-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

On Wednesday, the kin of the victim had staged a protest outside the police station seeking arrest of the accused. The police had assured them of action following which they lifted the protest.