As govt runs out of Covid beds in Shimla, talks on with pvt players

With the coronavirus death toll rapidly climbing in Shimla, the district administration has taken over some civil hospitals and the government-run regional Ayurveda Hospital in Chotta Shimla, even as talks are on with private players to provide beds to Covid patients.

The move comes amid reports of beds running out in the two government-run hospitals in the state — the state’s premier hospital, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, which has 147 Covid beds, all of which are occupied and Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU)Hospital, which has 90 earmarked Covid beds against 102 patients admitted at present.

“We have ordered the take over of the Ayurveda Hospital and talks are on to take over private hospitals,” said Shimla deputy commissioner Aditya Negi.

IGMC has sought the government’s assistance to enhance facilities for Covid patients. “Our hospital has the infrastructure and if required we can increase our capacity to 300 beds. We have done it earlier as well,” said senior medical superintendent of police Janakraj Pakhretia.

DDU Hospital medical superintendent Ravinder Mokta said, “We are adding 30 more Covid beds as we have reached full capacity.”

The two hospitals also cater to patients from the outer Seraj regions of Kullu, Rampur Bushar, Rohru, Jubbal, Kotkhai. Besides, patients requiring emergency treatment from Kinnaur and Bilaspur are also referred to Shimla . DDU hospital was redesignated as a Covid care centre a week ago.

The government has also taken over the civil hospital in Junga. The district administration has also notified the Panchayati Raj Training Institute, Mashobra, as a dedicated Covid-care centre. The centre has capacity to accommodate 34 persons and 30 additional beds are being added to the regional Ayurveda Centre.

“The government needs to put in some serious efforts to enhance the bed capacity. Numerous people are in home isolation, some of whom are critically-ill but are hesitant to go to hospitals as they are at full capacity. People in the state capital are struggling to arrange oxygen concentrators,” said former mayor Sanjay Chauhan.

While officially 1,033 people are in home isolation, the number of infected patients could be higher as may patients with flu-like symptoms are reluctant to get tested. Shimla has the highest case fatality ratio (CFR) of 2.4.

The second biggest hospital in the state, Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College and Hospital, Tanda is also nearly at full capacity . The hospital has a bed capacity of 108, of which 100 are occupied .