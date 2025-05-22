Ask China to release 11th Panchen Lama, Tibetan govt-in-exile urges international community

The Tibetan government-in-exile has called upon the international community to renew its efforts pressing for the release of the 11th Panchen Lama. Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). (HT File)

The exiled Tibetans marked the “30th disappearance day” of 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima recently. Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), said the Panchen Lama’s disappearance is out of the most egregious violations of religious freedom and human rights.

The Panchen Lama, considered to be second only to the Dalai Lama by Tibetans, was allegedly abducted by China in 1995. Born in China-occupied Tibet on April 25, 1989, he was just six at the time.

“It is troubling that such a grave injustice has persisted in plain sight for three decades. Despite the Chinese government’s attempt to erase his identity through the installation of a state-appointed Panchen Lama, Tibetans around the world continue to uphold their faith in the true Panchen Lama, speak his name, pray for his release and demand justice,” Tsering said in a post on microblogging platform X.

“We offer our sincere prayers for his freedom and reaffirm, with steadfast determination, that we will not relent until he is rightfully restored to his legitimate role,” he added.

On May 14, 1995, the 14th Dalai Lama had announced the young boy as the 11th Panchen Lama and bestowed him the name Jetsun Tenzin Gedhun Yeshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo. Three days later, the Panchen Lama and his parents “disappeared” along with Chadrel Rinpoche, the abbot of the Panchen Lama’s seat at Tashi Lhunpo monastery.

Tibetan parliament-in-exile speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel said that despite Beijing’s efforts to erase him (Nyima), Tibetans still speak his name. We urge the world to press for his release and reaffirm our commitment to justice and religious freedom, he said.

Rubio joins chorus

US secretary of state Marco Rubio, in a statement on May 18, said, “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of the Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima. Days after the Dalai Lama recognised the young boy as an important Tibetan Buddhist leader, Chinese authorities abducted him and his family. They have not been seen since. Chinese authorities should release Gedhun Choekyi Nyima immediately and stop persecuting Tibetans for their religious beliefs.”