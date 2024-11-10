Assailant opens fire at man, his friends at Panchkula farmhouse

An armed assailant fired shots outside a farmhouse in Panchkula’s Nagal village, targeting a man and his friends on Saturday evening. According to complainant, accused exited his vehicle brandishing a pistol and fired three shots with the intent to kill. (HT File)

While the group escaped unharmed, one vehicle was struck by a bullet before the assailant fled the scene.

As per his complaint to police, Amandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 24, Panchkula, was present at his farm, along with his friends Simarjeet Singh, Yadwinder Singh, Amripal Singh and 10-12 other associates.

During their stay, Satwinder Kumar, alias Bunty, from Sultanpur village, Chandimandir, along with his companions, arrived at the scene driving two vehicles—a white Maruti Suzuki Swift and a Honda City.

Without any provocation, Bunty and his accomplices began shouting and hurling abuses aggressively near the farmhouse gate.

Amandeep said when he and his friends approached the gate to address the disturbance, the matter escalated.

According to Amandeep’s complaint, Bunty exited his vehicle brandishing a pistol and fired three shots with the intent to kill.

Although he and his friends escaped the attack without any injuries, one bullet struck his Skoda Rapid, causing significant damage. Following the shooting, Bunty and his accomplices fled the scene in their vehicles, he alleged.

Upon receiving a call, police team responded to the scene. Subsequently, a case was registered under Sections 109 (1), 191 (3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

Investigators said the accused knew the complainant and shared personal enmity.

The Crime Branch team is currently conducting a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.