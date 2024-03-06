 Assailants severe two fingers of 20-year-old man in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Assailants severe two fingers of 20-year-old man in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 07, 2024 06:02 AM IST

A group of assailants brutally assaulted a 20-year-old man and severed two fingers of his right hand following a rivalry in Indra Nagar.

According to the victim, the accused had hit his brother with a scooter few days ago which resulted in an argument between the two sides. (HT File Photo)

According to the victim, the accused had hit his brother with a scooter few days ago which resulted in an argument between the two sides. Following the road rage, the accused targeted him.

The Model Town police lodged an FIR against the eight accused, including Aman, Jaggu, Raju of Jammu Colony, Kikki, Davinder, Goldy, Raju of Manjit Nagar, while one of the accused is yet to be identified.

The victim stated that the accused Aman had hit his brother Sumit with a scooter when the latter was walking back home from gym. When he objected, the accused indulged in a spat. After the locals gathered there, the accused escaped.

“On March 3, when I was heading to a grocery store, the accused came there with sharp-edged weapons and attacked me. They brutally assaulted me and severed my two fingers before fleeing from the spot,” he stated.

Investigating officer ASI Gurdev Ram said that a case under sections 323, 324, 341, 148, 149 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Model Town police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

