Assembly sittings for Feb 17, 18 have been fixed: Himachal speaker

Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Monday said that for the upcoming budget session, the assembly sittings for February 17 and 18 have been fixed, adding that further sittings would depend on the volume of legislative business brought by the state government. Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. (File)

Giving details, he said, “The Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly will commence on February 16 with the Governor’s address. Assembly sittings for February 17 and 18 have been fixed, while further sittings would depend on the volume of legislative business brought by the state government. Depending on legislative requirements, the session may extend to three, five or even fewer sittings.”

Pathania informed that the assembly portal has been opened, enabling MLAs to submit questions and notices, both oral and written. “All MLAs have been informed. They can now send their notices and questions through the portal. Based on submissions received, the business will be listed as per the Rules of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha,” he added.

HP assembly petition panel disposes of 7 petitions, 12 deferred till next meeting

The petition committee of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Monday disposed of seven petitions out of the 19 placed before it, while the remaining cases were deferred for further consideration.

This was stated in a statement release issued by the HP Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on Monday. The meeting of Vidhan Sabha Secretariat was chaired by the Himachal assembly speaker and panel chairman Kuldeep Singh Pathania.