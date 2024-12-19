Assembly winter session: Himachal govt introduce billto amend land transfer laws

The Himachal Pradesh government on the first day of the four-day winter session--on Wednesday--introduced an amendment to the Himachal Pradesh ceiling on Land Holdings Act to allow the transfer of land for religious, spiritual or charitable purposes, subject to the maximum limit of thirty acres. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaking on the first day of winter assembly session in Shimla on Wednesday. (ANI)

This comes after the state government decided to bring an Amendment Bill to the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act,1972, to enable the charitable hospital run by Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Bhota area of Hamirpur district, to transfer its land to a sister organisation--Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society. The bill was tabled by revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi.

The bill proposes that the state government, for reasons to be recorded in writing, may allow the transfer of such land, structure or both, as the case may be, for religious, spiritual or charitable purposes, subject to a maximum limit of thirty acres. The land, structure or both, as the case may be, so transferred shall be used for the same purpose for which it has been allowed, failing which the land, structure or both, as the case may be, shall vest in the state government free from all encumbrances.”

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) is running a 75-bed hospital situated on 44 acres of land in Bhota, Hamirpur. The management had expressed its wish to upgrade the facility with new equipment and has sought clearance from the government to transfer its land to a sister organisation, but faced obstacles.

After not getting clearance, the hospital had announced closure last month ensuing widespread protest by the locals, but then resumed its services after the CM said that the state government would introduce an amendment to the Land Ceiling Act in the winter assembly session. The request for the land transfer aimed to obtain GST exemptions for purchasing medical equipment and upgrading the hospital’s facilities

Objective of bill

The bill states that the Radha Soami Satsang Beas is a religious and spiritual organisation carrying out its activities across the county. It has set up many centres for imparting moral, spiritual and religious education in the state. It is actively working for eradication of castiesm, alcoholism and drug addiction etc. It has also set up a hospital at Bhota in Hamirpur district which is catering to the health services of the public. “This organisation has been holding land in the state beyond the permissible limit as prescribed under the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1972, as the said land is exempted under the provision of clause (i) of Section 5 of the Act ibid,” it adds.

The bill further states that the Radha Soami Satsang Beas has been requesting the state government time and again to allow it to transfer the Land and building of Bhota Charitable Hospital to the Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society which is said to be its sister organisation, for better management of the medical services. “The provison below clause (i) of Section 5 of the Act bars transfer of land or structure exempted under this clause. In order to facilitate the case of land transfer of Bhota Charitable Hospital in the public interest and other cases of similar nature, the provision of permission by the state government has been proposed with certain conditions. This has necessitated amendments in the Act ibid,” it reads.

Other bills introduced

Meanwhile, panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh also introduced the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill 2024. The amendment seeks inclusion of a provision that the state government may, after having due regard to the geographical location, lack of means of transportation and communication, and for administrative convenience, notify a territorial constituency for the Backward Gram Panchayats, having a population less than twenty-five thousand.

Moreover, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also introduced the Himachal Pradesh Recruitment and Conditions of Services Bill 2024 along with the Himachal Pradesh Police (Amendment) Bill 2024. The bill proposes that in the Section 4 of the HP Police Act of 2007, the sub-section (3) should be substituted with: “Recruitment of the non-gazetted police officers grade-II to the state cadre shall be made through police recruitment board, in accordance with the recruitment and promotion rules framed by the state government.”

It also provides the amendment to Section 65 of the act that: “No police officer shall arrest a public servant for any act done while discharging his duties as public servant except with the prior sanction of the government.

Presently, as per the provisions of the act, recruitment of the non-gazetted police officers Grade II is being made to the district cadre and state cadre.

The chief minister claimed these amendments would address gaps in the existing system, enhance administrative efficiency, and streamline recruitment processes.