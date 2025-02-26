Assets of Pak-based terror handlers attached

Police on Tuesday attached properties of two Pakistan-based terror handlers in Kupwara district, officials said. After obtaining attachment order from additional sessions court in Handwara, officials attached the properties (3 kanals,12 marlas) land worth lakhs of rupees. Police said the attached properties belonged to Tahir Ahmad Peer of Badrah Bala and Mohammad Ramzan Ganie of Ganapora, both in Qaziabad.

Police said the attached properties belonged to Tahir Ahmad Peer of Badrah Bala and Mohammad Ramzan Ganie of Ganapora, both in Qaziabad.

The action has been taken in connection with a case registered in 2011, police said.