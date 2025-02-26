Menu Explore
Assets of Pak-based terror handlers attached

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 26, 2025 08:22 AM IST

According to the police, the action against Tahir Ahmad Peer and Mohammad Ramzan Ganie has been taken after obtaining attachment order from additional sessions court in Handwara

Police on Tuesday attached properties of two Pakistan-based terror handlers in Kupwara district, officials said. After obtaining attachment order from additional sessions court in Handwara, officials attached the properties (3 kanals,12 marlas) land worth lakhs of rupees.

Police said the attached properties belonged to Tahir Ahmad Peer of Badrah Bala and Mohammad Ramzan Ganie of Ganapora, both in Qaziabad.
The action has been taken in connection with a case registered in 2011, police said.

