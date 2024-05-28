At 48.4°C, Bathinda, Sirsa hottest in the region

Blistering heat continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana with Sirsa and Bathinda recording the hottest day of the season at 48.4° Celsius on Monday. People buy umbrellas from a roadside vendor in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist in both states from May 27-30.

The IMD Officials said that Punjab’s maximum temperature was markedly above normal by 5.3° Celsius and the continuous rise in the average minimum temperature was making even nights warmer.

“There is no relief in sight from heatwave conditions in the coming days. We have issued a red alert for the heatwave up to May 29, and an ‘orange alert’ thereafter. The orange alert might be converted into red in the next 48 hours,” said AK Singh, Director, IMD-Chandigarh.

Singh said Bathinda’s maximum temperature was an abnormality. “This is very unusual for Punjab. Maximum temperatures rarely go past 48°C in Punjab,” he added.

As per the IMD’s monthly bulletin, released on Monday, Punjab saw heatwave days for six days, which was above normal. “Punjab has witnessed heatwave days between May 16 and May 26. The peak of the heatwave was recorded between May 17 and May 20 and May 25-26 with a maximum temperature ranging between 44 to 48° Celsius. Usually, Punjab witnesses heatwave days for 2-3 days in May,” the IMD monthly bulletin said.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded the maximum temperature of 45.4° Celsius while Pathankot sizzled at 47.1° C. Patiala registered a high of 45.4° Celsius, Faridkot 45.6° C, Ferozepur 45.7° C.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-based regional IMD centre issued a ‘red alert’ for Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, Panipat, Bhiwani, Sonipat, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Gurugram, Faridabad, Mewat and Palwal in Haryana. For the remaining six districts of North Haryana ‘yellow alert’ has been issued.

The IMD said that a ‘severe heatwave’ was observed at Narnaul, Rohtak and Sirsa. Mewat recorded a maximum temperature of 48°C, followed by Narnaul (47.5°C), Balasmand (47.2°C) and Rohtak (47°C).

Meanwhile, Punjab director health services, Dr Hitender Kaur, said that government hospitals have been alerted to deal with possible heatstroke victims.

“All the emergency wings of the government hospitals have already completed the mock drills to clinically manage heatstroke patients. Besides, health advisories are being issued at regular intervals,” she said.

