At Bapu Dham Colony, Manish Tewari promises quick resolution of issues

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Tewari was accompanied by the Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, former mayor Subash Chawla and other senior leaders of the party; the programme was organised by local block president Mohammad Sulieman

Reaching out to voter-rich colonies to further his campaign, Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Wednesday took out a foot march in Bapu Dham Colony.

Congress candidate Manish Tewari during his campaign at Bapu Dham Colony on Wednesday. (HT photo)
Congress candidate Manish Tewari during his campaign at Bapu Dham Colony on Wednesday. (HT photo)

He was accompanied by the Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, former mayor Subash Chawla and other senior leaders of the party. The programme was organised by local block president Mohammad Sulieman.

The last general elections in 2019 had seen a 74% turnout in colonies, surpassing the urban areas by 6%.

This time, of the 6.47 lakh voters, 3 lakh (46%) are residents of colonies, most of which are plagued by civic issues.

As Tewari walked through the colony, area residents raised their long-pending demands, seeking quick resolution.

Tewari promised that once he became the MP, he will personally handle and follow up on their issue, particularly about granting them ownership rights.

During the day, Tewari held an interaction with lawyers, organised by the District Bar Association. Welcoming him, the lawyers said they felt proud that someone from the legal community was going to represent them in the Parliament.

Expressing his gratitude to the lawyers, Tewari sought their support, saying these elections were for protecting the Constitution and democracy in the country, which was under threat. He said nobody could understand it better than lawyers.

He said he was seized of the issues concerning lawyers, particularly problems related to parking and chambers for young lawyers.

Tewari also addressed a public meeting in Sector 23, organised by Aam Aadmi Party councillor Damanpreet Singh.

