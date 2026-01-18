Attack on revenue officials unacceptable, says CM Sukhu as patwaris go on strike in Kullu

After a revenue official was injured during demarcation in Raugi panchayat of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, the patwaris and kanungos in the district went on strike on Saturday to protest against the attack. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who returned from Delhi said, “Attack on officials will not be tolerated”. (HT photo)

A patwari was injured after the revenue department team, out for demarcation, was allegedly attacked by a samiti chairman in Manali assembly constituency of Kullu district. The victim, identified as Bhop Singh, was seriously injured and has been admitted to Dhalpur Hospital for treatment. Bhop said that they had received a complaint by a person from Raugi panchayat stating that Khek Ram had encroached upon government land. Following this, the naib tehsildar issued orders for the demarcation of the government land. When he reached the spot with his other officers, panchayat samiti chairman Khek Ram told them to wait for him and then start the demarcation work. Patwari alleged that the accused Khek Ram also threatened to kill him. Bhop accused Khek Ram of repeatedly beating him with sticks for 10 minutes. The police have registered a case under relevant sections.

CM’s statement comes as the protesting revenue officials in Manali demanded immediate arrest of the accused Khek Ram. The protesting Patwari and Kanungo said that if the accused is not immediately arrested, the revenue department officials across the state will proceed on strike.

CM welcomes ‘children of the state’

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday welcomed the ‘Children of the State’ who recently returned from an all-India educational tour. During an interaction at his official residence, the children shared their travel experiences and described the journey as a memorable and enriching one.

Encouraging them to draw inspiration from their experiences, the CM said the Sukh-Aashray Scheme was not merely a government programme but a sincere initiative to fulfil the dreams of the ‘Children of the State’. He assured them that the government would arrange coaching for higher studies and bear the full cost of their education after Plus Two.

Sukhu emphasised that these children have a rightful share in Himachal Pradesh’s resources, which are being utilised for the welfare of the underprivileged.

The tour aimed to expose the children to national unity, cultural heritage, modern infrastructure and educational institutions for their overall development. On the occasion, the CM released a booklet titled “Sapnon Ki Udaan” based on the children’s journey, and a short documentary on the tour was also screened.

As many as 52 children were sent on the exposure visit from Shimla on January 6, 2026, under the Chief Minister Sukh-Aashray Scheme.