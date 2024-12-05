Attack on Sukhbir: Also probing if attack a ploy to gain sympathy, says Amritsar top cop Bhullar; Majithia hits back

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Wednesday kicked up a row by saying that the police are also investigating if the assassination bid on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was a ploy to garner sympathy, prompting a sharp reaction from Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who alleged that police have failed to do their job properly. Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Wednesday kicked up a row by saying that the police are also investigating if the assassination bid on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was a ploy to garner sympathy, prompting a sharp reaction from Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who alleged that police have failed to do their job properly. (ANI File)

“We are investigating all angles, including what was the attacker’s motivation behind the attack. We are also investigating if any organisation or political angle is behind this attack. As many people are questioning us, the probe is also being done if the attack was orchestrated to garner sympathy,” Bhullar told reporters in Amritsar.

SAD immediately countered the commissioner of police with former minister Bikram Singh Majithia demanding a Supreme Court or Punjab and Haryana high court-led judicial panel to probe the incident.

“The commissioner of police is claiming the attack was done to garner sympathy. I want him to make it clear if he was saying these illogical things to divert the probe as the person who tried to assassinate our leader was close to some Amritsar cops,” claimed Majithia in a social media live on various platforms.

Majithia also released videos showing Narain Singh Chaura meeting SP-rank official Harpal Singh posted just near the venue outside the Golden Temple.

“Videos are showing that on December 3, Chaura is being greeted by SP Harpal Singh outside the Golden Temple. Isn’t it enough to indicate that the police were hand in glove with the attacker,” said Majithia.

He said by giving such statements the Punjab Police and the Aam Aadmi Party have started cover-up operation and only a Supreme Court or high court-led probe can ascertain the truth.

SAD leader Parambans Singh Bunty Romana alleged that the Amritsar police knew of Chaura’s presence at the Golden Temple for two days and the state intelligence agencies also had specific inputs that he could target Sukhbir Badal then why was he allowed to execute his plan.