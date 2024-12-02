Attack on workers: NHAI writes to DGP, alleges police ‘inaction’

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has complained to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav about the alleged police inaction regarding an attack on labourers at the Amritsar-Hoshiarpur-Una national highway project site in Amritsar and similar incidents in the past. One of the labourers engaged at the Amritsar-Hoshiarpur-Una national highway project site in Amritsar, being treated at a hospital after he was injured in an attack on November 27. (HT Photo)

NHAI regional officer Vipnesh Sharma shot off a letter to the DGP on Friday following the brutal assault by armed thieves wielding pistol, swords, sticks and rods in Amritsar on November 27.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said the Amritsar rural police registered an FIR based on their complaint and promptly arrested two persons involved in the assault. “Senior NHAI officials, including the regional officer, were thoroughly briefed on the actions taken by the district police. The matter has been resolved to their satisfaction,” he told HT.

Sharma had taken up the matter with the DGP after his officials informed him that no action was taken in similar incidents in the past and pointed out the adverse impact the situation may have on the project.

The NHAI regional officer, while seeking immediate action against the assailants, informed the DGP that that his project director brought these issues to the notice of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amritsar (rural) through letters dated March 9, 2024, and April 17, 2024, but nothing was done. “Written complaints were also filed by the affected employees of (the project) contractor to police station, but no action was taken by SHOs. Now, the contractor is in fear and feeling insecure due to these brutal attacks and the labourers may leave the site in the present circumstances,” Sharma’s letter reads.

He also urged the state government to issue immediate directions to police to take stern action against the perpetrators, ensuring the NHAI officers and staff of the contractor regain confidence and the work on the highway project proceeds in a safe environment.

Abdullah Khan, project director, NHAI’s project implementation unit, Amritsar, had also on Friday written to the Amritsar deputy commissioner to request the police authorities to file FIRs and take strong action against the perpetrators in order to prevent such incidents in future.

This is not the first time that the NHAI had complained to the state top brass about the problems being faced its staff and contractors in Punjab.

In August also, the NHAI had written to then chief secretary about “death threats” to contractors and officials working on the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, urging him to issue directions to the officers to take action to ensure the safety of NHAI officers and personnel of the contractors in the state. Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had also written a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann at that time to raise concern over threats and seek stern action against the perpetrators.