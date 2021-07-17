Attempted attack on Khattar: Police report absolves IPS officer; five others

A Haryana Police inquiry in the alleged lapse in the security of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Vidhan Sabha precinct on March 10 has concluded that the outer security ring of the CM was not breached.

The inquiry report submitted to Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the security guidelines pertaining to the outdoor arrangement for the CM were followed.

The Speaker on Friday, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the report terming it weaker than the first one. “This is an attempt to shield the police personnel. I am referring the matter to the Committee of Privileges of the Vidhan Sabha. Formal orders will be issued on Saturday,” the Speaker said.

The July 6 report submitted by the director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava has also absolved IPS officer and the then SP (security) Pankaj Nain.

Nain was responsible for managing the security apparatus in the assembly parking where the alleged attempt to attack Khattar took place.

The report said Nain performed his duties satisfactorily on the day of the incident. The Speaker, however, disagreed with the clean chit given to Nain.

“When the first inquiry report was submitted, show-cause notices were issued to eight police personnel. It was also assured that disciplinary action will be initiated against them after getting their response and analysing the episode,” Gupta said.

However, the Speaker said, departmental inquiries have been ordered against three cops while the other five have been let off.

“If the five are being let off on pretext of following the orders of their in-charge, then action should be taken against the officer in-charge. His action has also not been justified,” the speaker said.

The DGP has asked his Chandigarh counterpart to take appropriate action against the erring Chandigarh traffic police personnel deployed at Vidhan Sabha complex for failing to stop the vehicle used by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs from entering the Haryana side parking of the assembly complex.

The Speaker said by asking the Chandigarh DGP to take action against the traffic cops, the state police is trying to pass the buck.

Nine Punjab MLAs of SAD, including former Punjab ministers Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Bikram Singh Majithia, were booked by the Chandigarh Police in March for their alleged attempt to attack Khattar in the Vidhan Sabha complex.

The Punjab MLAs were demanding that the Haryana government should pass a resolution against the Centre’s three farm laws.

Acting on complaint of a marshal of the assembly secretariat on March 13, the Chandigarh Police had registered a case against Dhillon, Majithia, Baldev Singh Khaira, Sukhwinder Kumar, Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra, Kanwarjit Singh Barkandi, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Narinder Kumar Sharma.

According to the complaint, Khattar was giving a press briefing on the day’s session when the nine SAD MLAs, accompanied by six-seven people with black stripes protested and allegedly tried to attack him.

The security staff of the Vidhan Sabha and the Haryana Police intervened and prevented the situation from worsening.