Audit report: 80 lakh in passport verification fee held back by Chandigarh Police

A recent audit report from the office of the Director General of Audit (Central) has unveiled lapses in depositing passport verification fees by the Chandigarh Police, resulting in inaccuracies in the police department’s cash book and delaying the deposit into the government account by three to six months. Instead of depositing ₹ 80 lakh into the government account as mandated by the General Financial Rules 2017 Rule 7, the funds were retained by Chandigarh Police in a current account at the State Bank of India for an extended period. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the audit conducted for 2019 to 2023, the department received a total of ₹80,77,350 as passport verification fees between March 31, 2022, and July 13, 2023. However, instead of depositing this amount into the government account as mandated by the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017 Rule 7, the funds were retained in a current account at the State Bank of India (SBI) for an extended period.

This practice contravenes the stipulations of GFR 2017 Rule 7, which requires that all money received by or on behalf of the government must be promptly deposited into the government account. The rule, backed by Articles 150 and 283 (1) of the Constitution, aims to ensure transparency and accountability in financial transactions.

Moreover, the Punjab Police Rules, 1934 Rule 10.10, underscore the duty of gazetted officers to ensure all income claimable by the government is realised and deposited into the treasury without delay.

The audit further observed that the department did not maintain proper accounts of the amounts due and received for passport verification, making it challenging to reconcile pending dues. The department’s failure to deposit these funds promptly has raised concerns about financial management practices.

Upon being questioned, the department claimed that the amount was transferred to an account maintained by the Chandigarh Police’s accounts branch. However, this explanation was deemed unsatisfactory as the funds must be deposited directly into the government account.

The audit report has called for immediate compliance with financial regulations and the rectification of the noted discrepancies. A final response from the police is awaited as the audit office seeks to ensure adherence to established financial procedures.