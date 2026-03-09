Auto driver, aide nabbed for snatching gold from passenger in Ludhiana

The city police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice in connection with a snatching incident in which gold jewellery was allegedly stolen from a passenger travelling in the same vehicle. The arrests were made following an investigation based on CCTV footage and other evidence. Police have recovered eight mobile phones and gold ornaments from the arrested accused. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh alias Preet, a resident of the City Garden locality on Gyaspura Road, and Palwinder Singh alias Teju, a resident of Dhillon Nagar on Lohara Road.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Sameer Verma said the case was registered on Friday (March 6) following a complaint by Vinod Kalra, a resident of village Apra in Phillaur tehsil of Jalandhar district. Kalra alleged that his employee, Ameer Gayan, was returning in an auto-rickshaw after getting gold jewellery when some persons travelling in the same vehicle allegedly snatched the ornaments from him. During the investigation, police teams examined CCTV footage in the area, which revealed the registration number of the auto-rickshaw involved in the crime.

The ADCP said a police team led by ASI Prem Chand intercepted the vehicle near Jalandhar Bypass and arrested the two suspects.

During the search, police recovered eight mobile phones, a gold ring weighing 4.130 grams and a pair of gold earrings weighing 1.83 grams from the accused. The auto-rickshaw allegedly used in the crime was also seized.

Police said a case under Sections 303(2), 3(5) and 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused, who have been previously booked for other crimes.