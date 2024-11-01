Menu Explore
Auto driver snatches man’s mobile phone in Chandigarh’s Sector 50

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 01, 2024 10:11 PM IST

An auto-rickshaw driver snatched a city resident’s mobile phone while he was on his way to catch a bus to Delhi in the early hours of Friday.

Amid the chaos, the victim was unable to note the vehicle’s registration number. (HT)
Kunwarpal Singh, a resident of BSNL Colony, Sector 50-C, told police that he was waiting for transportation around 5.15 am, when a green and yellow auto-rickshaw arrived with three people, including the driver.

Requesting to be dropped off at the Sector-17 ISBT, Singh boarded the auto. However, instead of heading to the ISBT, the driver diverted towards a secluded area near a tubewell in Sector 50-A.

Singh said once there, the auto driver sought his mobile phone to make a call. When he handed over his phone, the driver pushed him out of the auto and drove off.

Amid the chaos, he was unable to note the vehicle’s registration number.

On Singh’s complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of BNS at the Sector 50 police station and initiated an investigation.

