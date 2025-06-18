Auto driver stabbed over personal enmity in Chandigarh, hospitalised

A 25-year-old auto driver was brutally stabbed with knives by his two acquaintances who chased him from Zirakpur to Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Monday. A case under sections 126(2), 109, 351((2), 351(3), 3(5) BNS has been registered in Sector 31 police station, Chandigarh, on the complaint of Gurmeet Singh. (File)

The accused have been identified as Varun and Nikhil. The victim, Gurmeet Singh, alias Gyani, of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, is undergoing treatment at GMCH, Sector 32.

Gurmeet in his complaint to the police said that the incident occurred around 4.45 am. He had just stopped at a roadside dhaba in Zirakpur after dropping a passenger, when the duo, who are also his acquaintances, approached him. “They started threatening me, saying I wanted to become a hero in Ram Darbar and that they will not spare me today,” Gurmeet told police.

Sensing danger, Gurmeet left the spot in his auto and came

towards Tribune Chowk. After parking his vehicle near the PRTC workshop, he began walking on the nearby cycle track. However, the two accused followed him and allegedly blocked his path, pinned him to the ground and began assaulting him.

“Varun took out a knife and stabbed me in the back. Somehow, I managed to escape and started running towards the gurdwara in Industrial Area Phase 2,” he stated. “The duo chased me and caught me again near the gurdwara, where Nikhil stabbed me on the left hip,” Gurmeet alleged, adding that in a desperate attempt to defend himself, he picked up an iron pipe from the roadside and struck Nikhil.

After this, Nikhil dropped his knife and Varun fled from the scene.

A PCR vehicle arrived and took both Gurmeet and Nikhil to GMCH-32 for medical treatment. Nikhil was thereafter arrested by the police. His accomplice Varun remains absconding.

Police have confirmed that they are verifying the motive behind the attack, which appears to stem from personal enmity. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the absconding accused. A case under sections 126(2), 109, 351(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of BNS has been registered at the Sector 31 police station on the complaint of Gurmeet.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet is reported to be in stable condition and continues to receive treatment.